5 Weekender questions with Chris LaRose

Lock Haven musician Chris LaRose, who performs his album, “Switchblade Blues,” throughout the region, recently answered five Weekender questions.
Q: How long have you been playing?
A: I’ve playing music for about 15 years now and performing professionally for about eight years and loving every minute of it.
Q: How do you describe your sound?
A: When people ask, I like to describe my sound as old school driving blues, mixed with foot stomping rockabilly and a dash of folk Americana from yesteryear.
Q: Which musician — alive or dead — do you most wish you could share the stage with?
A: If only I could play a show with Elvis Presley, I think he and I would have a blast together. He is one of my all-time favorites.
Q: What’s your favorite song to play live?
A: That’s got to be “Hit the Road Jack” by Ray Charles. That song just has so much soul that it’s impossible not to have fun performing it.
Q: Where can people hear your music?
A: I am excited to announce that I will soon be coming out with my second album in the next couple months. My first album is available on my website or at my shows, also online at Amazon, iTunes, Spotify and many other major music hosting sites.
