Novel Con to celebrate fandom of all kinds in Bellefonte

Centre County Library’s inagural Novel Con will benefit from a loose dress code.
In fact, as long as your weaponry is made out of foam and/or cardboard and your alien cyborg costume stays within the boundaries of good taste, you should be good to go.
Piggybacking on the lure of Free Comic Book Day — which should be circled on your calendar this Saturday — the library is hosting its first convention-style gathering for fans of all ages.
The goal here is to broaden locals’ perspectives of what a library has to offer, a gentle and hopefully altogether fun reminder that Dickens and Stan Lee can exist on the same shelf.
“We want to be your library. We have things to support you and your interests,” Laura Sarge, the youth programming and outreach librarian, said.
For all this talk of free comics — yes, Jake’s Cards and Games of Bellefonte will be on site to make sure Free Comic Book Day does not go unobserved — Novel Con would prefer to plant its fan flag on pop culture’s mainland.
“We’re calling it an overarching fandom,” Sarge said.
Comic book knowledge alone will only get you so far during the pop-culture trivia competition, which will favor those who have invested more than a few weekends in movies and video games.
The cosplay contest, on the other hand, will rely more on raw talent. Costumers can source their inspiration from any character, medium or genre, but erstwhile competitors must register at the library between 10 a.m. and noon on Saturday.
Mary Hanahan, a cosplayer with nearly a decade of experience, will arrive at 2:30 p.m. to teach anyone who is interested how to up their game with wigs and makeup.
“She’s incredible. She spends a lot of time creating these costumes from scratch,” Sarge said.
She would like to see Novel Con become a Bellefonte staple — but first people have to show up.
“We have no idea what to expect from the community. Our hope is just that people show up,” Sarge said.
IF YOU GO
- What: Novel Con
- When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday
- Where: Centre County Library, 200 N. Allegheny St, Bellefonte
- Info: centrecountylibrary
.org
