Big Spring Festival to celebrate water, mothers

Father’s Day weekend has the Bellefonte Cruise. This year, Mother’s Day weekend has the Big Spring Festival.
Usually the festival is on a Sunday, but it would’ve fallen on Mother’s Day, said Stephanie Whitesell, festival chairwoman. So they decided to bump the festival to Saturday and tie it to Mother’s Day to encourage more families to attend.
The festival is a celebration of water and takes place at Talleyrand Park in Bellefonte, Whitesell said.
“It’s really a family event to just celebrate our community,” she said.
Entertainment for the festival includes puppet shows at 11 a.m. and noon and Dan & Galla Music Show from 1:30-3:30 p.m.
Pizza Mia in Bellefonte will bring mini pizzas for families to make, a local jewelry maker will be on-site to make Mother’s Day jewelry with kids and moms, and there will be a photo booth with fun outfits, Whitesell said.
Tussey Mountain Outfitters plans to bring kayaks and canoes, weather permitting, she said.
The festival will also have other children’s activities and food vendors.
In a typical year, Whitesell said a couple hundred people come to the festival.
Whitesell said her favorite part of the event is seeing families out enjoying a day in Talleyrand Park.
Sarah Rafacz: 814-231-4619, @SarahRafacz
IF YOU GO
- What: Big Spring Festival
- When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday
- Where: Talleyrand Park, Bellefonte
- Info: www.bellefonte.com/annual_events
Comments