Phobos Anomaly show passion in debut album

Longtime local band Phobos Anomaly has recently released its self-titled debut album, and it’s certainly worth a listen.
The trio consisting of State College natives Jon Spearly (guitar/vocals), Mark Holland (bass/vocals) and Damien Page (drums) formed in 2005 with a mission to “expand on the groundwork laid by heavy, psychedelic, improvisational, groovy, challenging and thoughtful music,” according to a release.
The record starts off with the initially groovy “7 of Diamonds,” a funky and affair with a latin flair. Spearly and company nearly immediately shift gears into an alternative electro-punk style played with a fury to knock an unprepared listener’s head clean off. The song is punctuated with spooky, high harmonies creating an almost terrifying beauty as the band takes off at high tempo.
The album then brings back the funk in its second track “Grandfather Clock.” This upbeat, bouncy anthem carries the band’s distinct vocal tones new heights while still providing an infectious swing. Influences from classic punk can be felt, but there are also trace amounts of swing music. Essentially, Phobos Anomaly is channeling 1998 — in a good way.
The band continues to show its broad range of both talent and style as the album moves forward. At times, it seems the guys may be taking influence from psychedelic legends like the Flaming Lips in melodic space ballads while at other times, the band seems ready to explode off the rails at maximum speed.
“Dollface” brings exactly that up-tempo fury before again turning the audience back and forth to a more chilled out groove. Phobos Anomaly clearly do not fear change. Instead, the band seem to write in an almost personally defiant style as to incorporate various aspects from all variety or rock music. The band’s chameleon approach may leave some more traditional listeners scratching their heads searching for definition, but those willing to come along for the ride will be pleasantly rewarded by a brilliant and passionate outing from a local trio of musical comrades in arms.
Songs like “The Bearded Lady” conjure an image of some sort of demented sock hop featuring swarms of toe-tapping teenagers in drab, Gothic clothing trying to hide their obvious smiles of approval at a band that just may actually have something to say to them.
Through the mind trips and powerful guitars, the band peppers funk and groovy music throughout its freshman release. Tracks like “Misfortune Biscuits” carry an almost reggae-like quality in between audio assaults from the thunderous bass and fuzzed out guitar.
Drummer Damien Page and bassist Mark Holland provide a sound, cohesive rhythm section that seem nearly unflappable to any exterior influences. Combined with Spearly’s uninhibited attack on the guitar, the total is clearly greater than the sum of its parts. The three friends all push each other throughout the record, causing the kind of healthy rivalry that inevitably forces bands to evolve and grow.
Closing out the record is the somewhat schizophrenic and aptly named “Celestial Catastrophe,” a final twisted drive through the turning minds of Phobos Anomaly.
The band’s love for psychedelic music is also palpable as bizarre noises and soundscapes linger throughout the 10-track album. Surely on repeat listens, the mysteries of Phobos Anomaly will become more apparent and interesting. The self produced affair demonstrates the band’s dedication to and love for music.
Who are Phobos Anomaly? If you’re looking for a simple definition, you’re mostly out of luck. The local boys are obviously fans of alternative approaches, but they’re not strictly an alternative rock band. No, rather they — like many of their same age counterpart — are more interested in creating their dreams rather than sticking to rigid definitions and labels. Fans and newcomers would do well to take a chance on some local art that just happens to be presented in the form of music. Spearly, Holland and Page are true artists and made this record for the right reason: passion for their craft.
The album is available via Bandcamp or by contacting the band through its Facebook page, fb.com/PhobosAnomalyPA.
