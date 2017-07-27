Pennsylvania Chamber Orchestra to host music fest

Outside the Pennsylvania Chamber Orchestra’s regular season, audiences will have a chance to catch the group’s melodic talents over the summer. The group will appear in a different setting on Sunday at the eighth annual Seven Mountains Summer Music Fest, at Seven Mountains Wine Cellars.
Susan Kroeker, executive director of the orchestra, describes the event as, “a way to continue our musical performances in the summer using our professional musicians and a way to fundraise for the orchestra in the lovely setting of the winery. Combining wine, food and chamber music seems to be a winning combination.”
With as many as 100 attending in the past, the leisurely afternoon will kick off with hors d’oeuvres and wine, followed by a special concert featuring Mark Minnich and Sally Williams Minnich, husband-and-wife violinists.
“They’re two of our violinists and play in the first violin section. They formed their own chamber group called Revamped Duo,” said Kroeker, who described the duo as a cross-over type of music group that not only plays classical music, but also pop and rock tunes through tastefully arranged covers. Their repertoire includes light classical favorites, alongside recognizable renditions of “Billie Jean,” “Hotel California” and other crowd-pleasers.
Minnich and Williams Minnich have impressive resumes to back up their talent. Both have performed extensively, all around the world. Now, Williams Minnich is the director of the State College Suzuki Program and serves on the faculty at the Grier School, while Minnich performs with the Williamsport Symphony Orchestra and also teaches at the State College Suzuki Program and Grier School. They’ve kicked their performances up a notch, however, by combining their violin cover songs with visual tricks to add an extra level of excitement. They promise audiences “artistically profound and impossibly complex arrangements ... theatrics, and signature stunts, all done with mind-boggling precision.”
“We thought people would really like the variety they offer, and it fits the event perfectly,” Kroeker said.
Kroeker said the Seven Mountains Summer Music Fest is appealing to many community members who maybe wouldn’t feel comfortable attending one of the orchestra’s regular season performances, as the fest has a more relaxed, casual vibe.
Those considering attending will be happy to learn that, as of this year, not only does the $35 ticket price include hors d’oeuvres and the concert itself, but also one pour of wine or another beverage. Starting time is 2 p.m., with about an hour to socialize and explore the winery grounds before the music starts. There will be a raffle to benefit the orchestra, replacing the previous years’ silent auction and including items such as orchestra season tickets, golf packages and other anticipated prizes.
While attendees are offered a relaxing afternoon in a beautiful setting, filled with fantastic chamber music, Kroeker says, for her, the best part is having the chance to mingle with the orchestra patrons and those who’ve come out to the event.
“It’s much more intimate and a smaller gathering,” she said. “Everyone gets to know each other. It’s a great way to see our patrons casually, and see the enjoyment they receive from the event.”
The Pennsylvania Chamber Orchestra’s regular season begins Oct. 15, with a concert at 3 p.m. at The State Theatre, the orchestra’s new home. A housewarming party is scheduled for Sept. 8, to provide attendees with tours, a season overview and, of course, music.
The Orchestra requests that those interested in attending the Seven Mountains Summer Music Fest purchase their tickets by Friday in time for the Sunday event.
IF YOU GO
- What: Seven Mountains Summer Music Fest
- When: 3 p.m. Sunday
- Where: Seven Mountains Wine Cellars, 324 Decker Valley Road, Spring Mills
- Info: www.centreorchestra .org
