Flutopia 5K to mark milestone year

A one-of-its-kind Centre County race will return on Saturday, when the fifth annual Flutopia 5K brings musicians and runners together for a good cause.
The race, held at Tom Tudek Memorial Park, benefits Centre Volunteers in Medicine and Doctors Without Borders, but it’s also a concert.
“While many musicians return each year, inevitably some will need to be away,” race organizer Cathy Herrera said. “So, that opens the door to new possibilities, making each year unique. It’s always a bit of an adventure each year to see who is available.”
Herrera, who is a musician herself, said that the performers donate their time to be at the race.
“No one is paid,” she said. “I invite professional musicians I work and teach with, pros in the area I’ve heard perform, as well as outstanding student musicians with the heart to use their talent for good.”
This year, although the names of the musicians who will be performing at the 5K are not announced, they will include “flutists of course, ethnic drummers, brass, fiddle and guitar, bells a barbershop quartet and jazz,” according to a press release. There’s also a performance of “Flight of the Bumblebee” — played on the flute — as the starting sound of the race, instead of a gun shot.
Running and music aside, the race aims to raise a significant amount of money for CVIM and Doctors Without Borders, as it has done in previous years, progressively increasing in amount. Last year, the race donated $2,500 to CVIM.
“The funds go directly toward providing quality medical and dental care for the uninsured in Centre County,” Herrera said.
For Doctors Without Borders, there will be an additional donation can available for people to support young musicians in underdeveloped countries such as Guatemala and Haiti, where The Flutopia Initiative has been able to provide musical instruments for schools with children that could never afford an instrument, Herrera said.
As for Herrera herself, the event is a labor of love, and she hopes it will continue to raise significant funds this year and in the years to come.
“It is a privilege and honor to be able to call upon so many good-hearted friends and colleagues,” Herrera said, “and know they are willing if available to join forces with me toward caring for others in our community that need our support.”
Kevin Briggs is a musician, writer and teacher who performs at venues throughout central Pennsylvania. Contact him at KevinTBriggs@gmail .com.
IF YOU GO
- What: Flutopia 5K
- When: 8:30 a.m. Saturday
- Where: Tom Tudek Memorial Park, 400 Herman Drive, State College
- Info: www.flutegarden1.wix .com/flutopiainitiative
