‘Cruisin’ Classics’ concert will follow State College’s Last Cruise car show

Local musicians will pay tribute to some of the greatest radio hits of the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s at the “Cruisin’ Classics” concert that, for the second year, will follow downtown State College’s Last Cruise car show.
Held at The State Theatre, the show will benefit the Centre County Youth Service Bureau.
Bellefonte Mayor Tom Wilson, who performs in the a cappella doo-wop group Ramalama, coordinates the concert, which was meant to complement the car show.
“Last year was the first year for the show, which came about as an idea to present an oldies show in conjunction with the annual Downtown State College Last Cruise,” he said. “This show is comprised of local musicians and is an extension of the car show.”
Returning from last year’s event are Ramalama and Jackie Brown & The Gill Street Band.
“Each year we will invite various groups to perform the music that take our audience back to a simpler time,” Wilson said.
Formed in 2015, Ramalama is comprised of Wilson, Jeff Brown, John Zimmerman, Luke Lorenz, Eric McGinnis and Amelia McGinnis. The group has performed at State College First Night, Central Pa. 4th Fest, the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts, among other events.
The ever-popular Jackie Brown & The Gill Street Band are a nine-piece classic funk/soul/R&B band with a four-piece horn section and the dynamic female lead singer, Jackie Brown. Covering popular music from its ’70s and ’80s influences, the band performs the hits by artists including Aretha Franklin, James Brown, Earth, Wind & Fire, Stevie Wonder, Chicago, Blood, Sweat & Tears and Steely Dan.
This year’s Cruisin’ Classics will begins with the street corner doo-wop a cappella ’50s and ’60s sounds of Ramalama, followed by the jazzy and soulful styling of Etta James and more, presented by Elizabeth Webb and The Spiders. Next, Eric Ian Farmer, plus Rick Hirsch and Friends, will take the stage, knocking out some of the greatest R&B tunes from the ’50s and ’60s. The collaboration will feature Farmer on vocals and guitar, Hirsch on saxophone, JT Thompson on keyboards, Bob Hart on bass and Josh Troup on drums. The night will be capped off by Jackie Brown & The Gill Street Band.
Complimentary pre-concert hors d’oeuvres are being provided by The Allen Street Grill, which is sponsoring the event.
“Last year was a great success and this being our second year, we hope to make it an annual event,” Wilson said. “It’s a local effort with local musicians and it benefits a great cause.”
IF YOU GO
- What: “Cruisin’ Classics”
- When: 6 p.m. Sunday
- Where: The State Theatre, 130 W. College Ave., State College
- Info: www.thestatetheatre .org
