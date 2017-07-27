FarmFest to mark 20 years of Pennsylvania Certified Organic

FarmFest will return to Grange fairgrounds starting Friday, and this year the two-day event will also celebrate the 20th anniversary of Pennsylvania Certified Organic, the organization that produces the annual festival.
So in addition to what have become FarmFest favorites over the past six years — Wool Village, blacksmithing demonstration, live music and workshops — a Founding Farmers Award Ceremony on Friday will recognize the farmers that were certified in PCO’s inaugural year.
“There are farmers who have been farming organically in Pennsylvania for 20 years,” said Leslie Zuck, executive director of PCO. “That’s quite an accomplishment.”
Growth of local certified organic farms reflect a national trend, Zuck said. There were three in Centre County when PCO started — now there are 30.
FarmFest is a chance for people to learn more about those farms, with a full slate of events.
“One thing that makes it unique is that it’s an opportunity for the typical person who doesn’t live on a farm to come and ask questions, and get first-hand knowledge of where their food comes from,” Zuck said.
A variety of workshops are always a popular feature of FarmFest, Zuck said.
“We’re finding that people really want to learn,” she said.
The Barn at Lemont will host four workshops over the two days: intro to beekeeping, hydroponics basics, a hands-on fermentation class that teaches how to make-your-own sauerkraut and kimchi and another fermentation workshop on homebrewing. Brian Kinney, a partner at The Barn at Lemont, said FarmFest is the perfect opportunity for the new business.
“For us, the type of people that go to events like this are not only our ideal customer, but they’ll take the knowledge they learn and share it with their neighbors,” he said.
There’s also speakers and panel discussions on topics including ensuring the integrity of organic imports and organic hemp and marijuana.
“People have questions,” Zuck said. “They want to hear more than they hear in the news. ... These are meant to be discussions with experts.”
For the kids, there’s face painting, farm animals, games, hayrides and more at the Family Arena. Sylvia Feldman, Chris Rattie and Ramalama are among musicians who will perform during FarmFest.
All events are free, and parking is free, though donations are requested. Visitors can camp on site during the event and are asked to bring refillable water bottles and their own shopping bags to support the zero-waste mission.
Jessica McAllister: 814-231-4617, @JMcAllisterCDT
IF YOU GO
- What: Pennsylvania Certified Organic’s FarmFest
- When: 9:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday
- Where: Grange fairgrounds, 169 Homan Lane, Centre Hall
- Info: farmfest.paorganic .org
Comments