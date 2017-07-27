5 Weekender questions with Jim Colbert

Bellefonte “folky” musician Jim Colbert recently answered five Weekender questions.
Q: How long have you been playing?
A: I was 39 when I bought an acoustic guitar with the sole intention of writing songs. So, a little later in life. I first played an open mic at Daniels in the Bush House two days before my 40th birthday and got a standing ovation. That was 16 years ago now.
Q: How do you describe your sound?
A: Folk-based, lyric-driven acoustic. I like to think I’m a storyteller through song. I’ve had people describe it as “real,” “sincere,” “genuine.” If I have to narrow it down to a single word, I’ll go with “folky.” To some people, that description would almost be an insult. To me, it’s about the best compliment a troubadour could get.
Q: Which musician — alive or dead — do you most wish you could share the stage with?
A: David Olney. He’s a singer-songwriter based out of Nashville. He’s done immaculate work for years, but flies just under the radar. When I first started playing, I made a list of all the people I wanted to open for, all the venues I wanted to realistically play. Opening for Olney is the only one I haven’t made happen yet. His music just resonates with me. If there was justice in the world, he’d be a household name.
Q: What’s your favorite song to play live?
A: “Boattail Riviera,” a song about a 1971 Buick, a young man who went to Vietnam and never returned, and his brother who inherited the car. Of covers, probably John Stewart’s “You Can’t Go Back to Kansas.” “Boattail” and “The Bear Suit Song” would be my most-requested songs.
Q: Where can people hear your music?
A: Go to www.jimcolbertmusic.com and soundcloud.com/jim-colbert. I have a live CD available both online and at my shows. For live performances, I’m delighted to be featured on Live@5 on the Freq on Friday. I’ll be taking some time off in August for cataract surgery, but lining up a number of gigs for fall and winter including State College, Northumberland, Johnstown, Bedford and Harrisburg, as well as some road trips to New Jersey and Connecticut.
