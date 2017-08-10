Ellen Siberian Tiger will perform Friday during Live @5 on 98.7 The Freq.
Ellen Siberian Tiger will perform Friday during Live @5 on 98.7 The Freq. Photo provided
Ellen Siberian Tiger will perform Friday during Live @5 on 98.7 The Freq. Photo provided

Weekender

5 Weekender questions with Ellen Siberian Tiger

August 10, 2017 1:12 PM

State College-area musician Ellen Siberian Tiger recently answered five Weekender questions.

Q: How long have you been playing?

A: I’ve been playing music as Ellen Siberian Tiger for eight years, since it started as a solo project in 2009. Before writing my own music, I began performing as a singer for a cover band around State College in 2007.

Q: How do you describe your sound?

A: I usually describe the full band as “feminist indie rock with orchestral and punk influences.” Which I guess means the music can lean more folky or more punk depending on the song, but the lyrics are always at the heart of the arrangements.

Q: Which musician — alive or dead — do you most wish you could share the stage with?

A: It would be a dream to share the stage with Annie Clark, of St. Vincent. She has been a huge inspiration to me since I was in high school. Her tour for “Strange Mercy” was my favorite live show I’ve ever seen. (Other two favorite live shows include Tune-Yards and Mal Devisa.)

Q: What’s your favorite song to play live?

A: Lately, my favorite song to play live has been a new one called “Cinderblock Cindy,” although it’s not out yet, you can find a live video of it if you search for the Ellen Siberian Tiger Key Session, filmed for Philly’s WXPN radio station.

Q: Where can people hear your music?

A: My full length album, “I Can’t Help It” is available on bancamp.com, Spotify and iTunes. My EP “Red Blooded Woman” can be found on bandcamp.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Parents of Timothy Piazza go to hearing

Parents of Timothy Piazza go to hearing 0:28

Parents of Timothy Piazza go to hearing
Head coach James Franklin and tight end team discuss competitive atmosphere at practice 1:12

Head coach James Franklin and tight end team discuss competitive atmosphere at practice

This is what the Corl Street Elementary School renovation will look like 3:10

This is what the Corl Street Elementary School renovation will look like

View More Video