5 Weekender questions with Ellen Siberian Tiger

State College-area musician Ellen Siberian Tiger recently answered five Weekender questions.
Q: How long have you been playing?
A: I’ve been playing music as Ellen Siberian Tiger for eight years, since it started as a solo project in 2009. Before writing my own music, I began performing as a singer for a cover band around State College in 2007.
Q: How do you describe your sound?
A: I usually describe the full band as “feminist indie rock with orchestral and punk influences.” Which I guess means the music can lean more folky or more punk depending on the song, but the lyrics are always at the heart of the arrangements.
Q: Which musician — alive or dead — do you most wish you could share the stage with?
A: It would be a dream to share the stage with Annie Clark, of St. Vincent. She has been a huge inspiration to me since I was in high school. Her tour for “Strange Mercy” was my favorite live show I’ve ever seen. (Other two favorite live shows include Tune-Yards and Mal Devisa.)
Q: What’s your favorite song to play live?
A: Lately, my favorite song to play live has been a new one called “Cinderblock Cindy,” although it’s not out yet, you can find a live video of it if you search for the Ellen Siberian Tiger Key Session, filmed for Philly’s WXPN radio station.
Q: Where can people hear your music?
A: My full length album, “I Can’t Help It” is available on bancamp.com, Spotify and iTunes. My EP “Red Blooded Woman” can be found on bandcamp.
