5 Weekender questions with Mantz, Chaplin & Crane

The Freq’s own Jason Crane will perform on Live @5 Friday with Jud Mantz and Lynn Chaplin. Together, they make up the trio Mantz, Chaplin & Crane.
Q: How long have you been playing?
A: We’ve each been playing for decades here and elsewhere, but we played our first gig this spring as Mantz, Chaplin & Crane.
Q: How do you describe your sound?
A: We play original, slightly psychedelic singer-songwriter music, mostly acoustic, with some saxophone improvisation.
Q: Which musician — alive or dead — do you most wish you could share the stage with?
A: Crane: I would have loved to sit in with Level 42 in the late ’80s. Mantz: Aimee Mann. An incredible songwriter and just the right amount of quirky in her voice that you always know it’s her. Chaplin: Sly and Robbie for the reggae groove.
Q: What’s your favorite song to play live?
A: Crane: “I’m Coming Home.” I call it our hit song, despite it, you know, not being a hit song. Mantz: I’ve really enjoyed doing “Satellite” on the acoustic guitar again. It was written on guitar but became a piano/full band ballad. Plus Jason’s sax solo is just perfect. Chaplin: “Silence.” It’s got a punk edge to it.
Q: Where can people hear your music?
A: We’ll be at Big Spring Spirits from 6-8 p.m. on Sept. 23 and Zola Kitchen & Wine Bar from 8-10 p.m. on Sept. 23 and Nov. 4. Check out jasoncrane.org/mcc for an updated list of gigs.
