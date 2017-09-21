British pop singer leads fall Acoustic Brew Concerts series

The fall season of the Acoustic Brew Concerts series will kick off Sept. 23 when British pop singer SONiA performs at the Center for Well Being in Lemont.
SONiA, real name Sonia Evans, is unattached to traditional labels for her music and instead refers to her sound as “freedom to love in various keys and genres.” Well known in the U.S. for her 1989 dance hit “You’ll Never Stop Me Loving You,” Evans will bring her several other hit songs from across the pond to Happy Valley on Saturday. She will be performing solo.
“Well, I think the good ones they call magic shows,” Evans said. “It’s me with my Santa Cruz guitar, my Parker fly guitar, some harmonicas and a piano if they have one.”
Acoustic Brew board member Jim Colbert, who booked the show, said he’s been familiar with Evans’ music for a number of years.
“A fellow board member and I saw her perform at a now-defunct festival in Maryland and I saw her again in upstate New York,” he said. “But last October, she was one of the featured performers and teaching artists at the Folk Project Fall Getaway, a folk-oriented weekend in New Jersey. I was just enamored of her passion, her sincerity, her heart.”
SONiA’s latest album is a double disc record, “Live at Maxima.” It was created during a sold-out 2014 concert in Rodgau, Germany.
“It was pumping, it was real, it was sweaty, it was fun,” Evans said. “It was like throwing paint up into the air and watching it fall and hit the canvas, forming perfect portraits and landscapes as if I had meticulously sculpted every split second of each worded sound. I just sang my songs and played my guitar and the whole room was in love.”
Evans has traversed the globe playing her music for the masses. She plans on playing some new material at Acoustic Brew.
“I’ve been on tour across North America the UK and Europe, Australia, New Zealand and Israel for most of the past 30 years,” Evans said. “Currently, I’m working on songs for a new CD, so I will be debuting some here at this show.”
SONiA believes in the unifying power of music, and she thinks this upcoming show at Acoustic Brew will be another memorable experience for all who attend.
“Together we can touch heaven,” she said. “In a dark room full of strangers, we become one completely alone and together.”
Colbert, has been involved with Acoustic Brew for nearly 14 years, thinks these kind of intimate shows are not only beneficial but also necessary. The shows are special in that they remove the physical and metaphorical barriers between performer and audience.
“When you come to a Brew show, you experience a true sense of community, of people working together for a common goal, sharing music in its most pure and distilled sense,” he said. “For most of our shows, there is basically nothing between the performer and the audience. It’s organic, it’s real, and I think in some small way, we’re putting a little bit of beauty, love and fellowship back out into the universe.”
Other Acoustic Brew Concerts this season are Ramblin’ Dan Stevens on Oct. 14, Maeve Gilchrist and Keith Murphy on Nov. 4 and The Early Mays on Dec. 9.
IF YOU GO
- What: Acoustic Brew Concerts: SONiA
- When: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 23
- Where: Center For Well Being, 123 Mount Nittany Road, Lemont
- Info: www.acousticbrew.org
