5 Weekender questions with Alleycats

Millhiem-based Alleycats, featuring brothers Gus Tritsch, 14, on a homemade cigar box guitar and Huck Tritsch, 11, on drums, recently answered five Weekender questions.
Q: How long have you been playing?
A: We’ve been playing as the Alleycats for about five years.
Q: How do you describe your sound?
A: A mix of blues, rock and folk Americana played on a three string cigar box slide guitar with driving percussion. We also love to play old time fiddle with hand percussion.
Q: Which musician — alive or dead — do you most wish you could share the stage with?
A: Huck — Bruce Springsteen; Gus — Seasick Steve.
Q: What’s your favorite song to play live?
A: Spike Driver Blues, a really old acoustic folk blues that we recently added to our set.
Q: Where can people hear your music?
A: Our Facebook page is www.facebook.com/MillheimMusic.
We play a lot of festivals in the summer including FarmFest, Grange Fair and the Pennsylvania Cigar Box Festival. We’ll be opening for St. James & the Apostles at Bremen Town Ballroom in Millheim at 9 p.m. Nov. 11.
