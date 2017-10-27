Photo provided
Photo provided

Weekender

5 Weekender questions with Alleycats

October 27, 2017 10:51 AM

Millhiem-based Alleycats, featuring brothers Gus Tritsch, 14, on a homemade cigar box guitar and Huck Tritsch, 11, on drums, recently answered five Weekender questions.

Q: How long have you been playing?

A: We’ve been playing as the Alleycats for about five years.

Q: How do you describe your sound?

A: A mix of blues, rock and folk Americana played on a three string cigar box slide guitar with driving percussion. We also love to play old time fiddle with hand percussion.

Q: Which musician — alive or dead — do you most wish you could share the stage with?

A: Huck — Bruce Springsteen; Gus — Seasick Steve.

Q: What’s your favorite song to play live?

A: Spike Driver Blues, a really old acoustic folk blues that we recently added to our set.

Q: Where can people hear your music?

A: Our Facebook page is www.facebook.com/MillheimMusic.

We play a lot of festivals in the summer including FarmFest, Grange Fair and the Pennsylvania Cigar Box Festival. We’ll be opening for St. James & the Apostles at Bremen Town Ballroom in Millheim at 9 p.m. Nov. 11.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • DaeSean Hamilton makes leaping grab over Ohio State defender for touchdown

    Wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton does a full 360 into the corner of the end zone to reel in a 13-yard pass from Trace McSorley for Penn State’s second score of the game against Ohio State. The Buckeyes went on to beat the Nittany Lions 39-38.

DaeSean Hamilton makes leaping grab over Ohio State defender for touchdown

DaeSean Hamilton makes leaping grab over Ohio State defender for touchdown 0:19

DaeSean Hamilton makes leaping grab over Ohio State defender for touchdown
Saquon Barkley takes the opening kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown against Ohio State 0:20

Saquon Barkley takes the opening kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown against Ohio State
This is how James Franklin, Saquon Barkley and other Penn State players feel after tough loss to Ohio State 1:09

This is how James Franklin, Saquon Barkley and other Penn State players feel after tough loss to Ohio State

View More Video