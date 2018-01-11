Concert to benefit local nonprofits, bring ‘twist’ on Bob Dylan’s music

“Shelter From The Storm — Celebrating the Music of Bob Dylan,” a benefit concert, is more than a week away — and it’s already sold out.
Those lucky enough to have gotten tickets will hear Bob Dylan’s songs performed by a who’s who of local musicians, including Hannah Bingman, The Unbanned, Pure Cane Sugar, The Jive Bombers, Ted McCloskey & the Hi-Fi’s, The Screaming Ducks, Grain, Miss Melanie & the Valley Rats, Kevin Briggs, Eric Ian Farmer, Skoal Brothers, The Tommy Roberts and Erin Condo & the Hoofties.
The concert benefits both The State Theatre and Strawberry Fields, which helps those around Centre County with intellectual disabilities and mental-health issues. It’s the fourth year that the two nonprofits have joined forces for the event. Last year, Strawberry Fields received about $5,000 from the concert — which featured the music of The Rolling Stones.
“It’s unbelievable what they do with the music,” said Richard Gadsby, director of mental health services at Strawberry Fields. “The types and styles of the music these bands are playing — they put their own little twist to it for their covers.”
In addition to the funding it brings in for Strawberry Fields, the benefit concert is also an opportunity to showcase the work the organization does, Gadsby said.
Strawberry Fields serves more than 500 individuals and their families in the Centre County area, he said. The nonprofit provides early intervention services for infants and toddlers with developmental delays; serves children with mental health issues; and serves adults with mental health issues and adults with intellectual disabilities through group home settings.
The money brought in for Strawberry Fields from the Jan. 20 benefit concert is earmarked to go toward the startup costs of the coffee shop the organization is opening, Gadsby said.
There’s a high rate of unemployment for individuals with disabilities, he said, and so the hope for the coffee shop is to employ 15 to 18 individuals with disabilities.
The goal is to open the Hamilton Square coffee shop, which doesn’t yet have a name, in June. The coffee shop also received a Centre Inspires grant from Centre Foundation.
If you go
- What:“Shelter from the Storm — Celebrating the Music of Bob Dylan” benefit concert
- When: 7 p.m. Jan 20
- Where: The State Theatre, 130 W. College Ave., State College
- Info: 272-0606, thestatetheatre.org/shelter-from-the-storm-strawberry-fields-7th-annual-benefit-concert/
