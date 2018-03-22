The Unbanned release new album

Can a rock band sound atmospheric? The answer is yes, and State College’s The Unbanned’s new self-titled album proves it.
After years of playing, planning and recording its music, The three members of the band — Noah Figlin, Erek Kapusta and Jon Dexter — made a big push over the past few months to get their music finalized in time for their Feb.2nd album release in The Attic, a small, intimate venue above The State Theater. The album was recorded at Figlin’s studio in Lemont and Dexter’s studio in State College.
“We did it at both studios,” Figlin said. “We built our systems to be totally cross-compatible. It was a great learning experience and now it’s like, ‘we want to keep going with that.’ It’s fun.”
On the album, Figlin’s guitar playing drips with texture and his vocals invoke pineal cascades of emotion. He wraps himself around the songs, as does Kapusta on keyboards and acoustic guitar and Dexter on cello, both of whom bring an array of formal musical training and experiences. Kapusta is a multi-instrumentalist mainstay on the Centre County scene and Dexter has studied all over the place, including Liszt Academy in Hungary for a year, and the University of Texas, where he earned Master’s degree. According to Figlin, the group’s chemistry and unique approach to sound was evident from the start.
“We all just had some ideas of our own,” Figlin said, “and started playing them together and it was like, ‘Whoa, OK, this is different, this is cool, this is different."
The Unbanned plays the second and fourth Saturdays at Happy Valley Brewing Company each month. Those gigs feature the core trio of Figlin, Kapusta and Dexter, but the cast can swell depending on the gig or the project, such as when a string and rhythm section joined the group for the Shelter from the Storm Bob Dylan event a month ago, for the group’s album release in the Attic in February and for the album itself.
“The record we kind of approached it like an art project that if a song asked for it we weren’t keeping ourselves to just three people for that,” Figlin said.
Approaching an album like an art project can work, especially if whomever is involved in creating the album has the kind of chemistry members of the Unbanned have.
“Once we started playing together,” Figlin said, “we quickly saw that that group of instruments and players, no matter what kind of style we throw at it to write a new song, it sounded like us. It sounded unique and different, at least we hope so. We like to think so.”
With the chemistry intact, writing songs was a characteristically simple process, at least in terms of contributions and collaboration. There are three songwriters in the group.
“A lot of the tunes were really written by everyone.” Figlin said. “Someone would have an idea for a bridge. We’d work on a whole instrumental part together. I would do most of the lyrics and vocal melodies, and everyone has their strengths. So, we just started recording from the get go.”
To listen to the album is to hear how well this band plays together, and to experience a depth of artistry and sophistication evident from the opening track. To hear the band live is yet another thing, as Figlin energetically fronts the group through song after song, often soothing the listener with the richness of his singing and guitar phrasing. Indeed, it’s the live performances that can revel what’s happening while the songs are being played, which, as Figlin describes, is a universally accessible, transcendent experience.
“It’s a pretty magical experience,” Figlin said. “It transports me to somewhere different. It feels like ... meant to be there, and it only happens every once in a while, and it’s just that moment that flies by so fast. It feels really natural. It feels right and natural, like it was meant to be. It’s like a drug or some travel experience. Music ... it’s crazy.”
Kevin Briggs is a musician, writer and teacher who performs at venues throughout central Pennsylvania. Contact him at KevinTBriggs@gmail.com.
