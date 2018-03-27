Imagine Dragons will perform June 16 at Hersheypark Stadium.
Justin Timberlake, Beyonce, Journey — they’re all just a road trip away in the coming months

By Frank Ready

fready@centredaily.com

March 27, 2018 11:48 AM

Thanks to the magic of online ticketing, there’s officially one less line standing between you and Justin Timberlake. That’s no excuse to procrastinate, though.

Here’s a lineup of concerts you can start building a short road trip around while the weather works on getting nicer.

Lorde

When: 7 p.m. April 2

Where:Wells Fargo Center, 3601 S. Broad St., Philadelphia

Estimated time behind the wheel: 3 hours, 20 minutes

Camila Cabello

When: 8 p.m. May 1

Where: The Fillmore Philadelphia, 29 E. Allen St., Philadelphia

Estimated time behind the wheel: 3 hours, 20 minutes

Jimmy Eat World: “Integrity Blues” tour

When: 7:30 p.m. May 6

Where: Mr. Small’s Theatre, 400 Lincoln Ave., Millvale

Estimated time behind the wheel: 2 hours, 45 minutes

Journey/Def Leppard

When:7 p.m. May 25

Where:Hersheypark Stadium, 100 W. Hersheypark Drive, Hershey

Estimated time behind the wheel:2 hours

Khalid

When: 8 p.m. May 25

Where: Festival Pier at Penn’s Landing, 601 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia

Estimated time behind the wheel: 3 hours, 30 minutes

Dave Matthews Band

When: 8 p.m. June 1

Where: KeyBank Pavilion, 665 Route 18, Burgettstown

Estimated time behind the wheel: approximately 3 hours

Justin Timberlake: “Man of the Woods Tour”

When:7:30 p.m. June 1

Where: PPG Paints Arena, 1001 Fifth Ave., Pittsburgh

Estimated time behind the wheel:2 hours and 45 minutes

Justin Timberlake holds Logan James Hood at the American Century Championship tournament in South Lake Tahoe, Nevada while Steph Curry sings a song from The Lion King. The baby's father, Michael Hood, a Roseville resident, yelled out to Timberlake McClatchyMichael Hood/YouTube

Depeche Mode: “Global Spirit Tour”

When: 7:30 p.m. June 3

Where: Wells Fargo Center, 3601 S. Broad St., Philadelphia

Estimated time behind the wheel: 3 hours, 20 minutes

alt-J

When: 6 p.m. June 12

Where: Stage AE, 400 N. Shore Drive, Pittsburgh

Estimated time behind the wheel: 2 hours, 40 minutes

Harry Styles

When: 8 p.m. June 15

Where: Wells Fargo Center, 3601 S. Broad St., Philadelphia

Estimated time behind the wheel: 3 hours, 20 minutes

Imagine Dragons

When: 7 p.m. June 16

Where:Hersheypark Stadium, 100 W. Hersheypark Drive, Hershey

Estimated time behind the wheel:2 hours

Shania Twain

When: 7 p.m. July 12

Where: Wells Fargo Center, 3601 S. Broad St., Philadelphia

Estimated time behind the wheel: 3 hours, 20 minutes

Taylor Swift: “Reputation Stadium Tour”

When: 7 p.m. July 13

Where: Lincoln Financial Field, 1 Lincoln Financial Field Way, Philadelphia

Estimated time behind the wheel: 3 hours, 30 minutes

Britney Spears: “Piece of Me” tour

When: 8 p.m. July 17

Where: Sands Bethlehem Event Center, 77 Sands Blvd., Bethlehem

Estimated time behind the wheel: 3 hours

Kesha and Macklemore

When: 7 p.m. July 21

Where: Hersheypark Stadium, 100 W. Hersheypark Drive, Hershey

Estimated time behind the wheel:2 hours

Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson: “Twins of Evil” tour

When:7 p.m. July 25

Where:KeyBank Pavilion, 665 Route 18, Burgettstown

Estimated time behind the wheel: approximately 3 hours

Chicago/REO Speedwagon

When: 7:30 p.m. July 28

Where:KeyBank Pavilion, 665 Route 18, Burgettstown

Estimated time behind the wheel: approximately 3 hours

Eagles

When:7 p.m. July 28

Where:Citizens Bank Park, 1 Citizens Bank Way, Philadelphia

Estimated time behind the wheel: approximately 3 hours, 30 minutes

Beyoncé and Jay-Z: “On the Run II” tour

When: 7:30 p.m. July 30

Where: Lincoln Financial Field, 1 Lincoln Financial Field Way, Philadelphia

Estimated time behind the wheel: 3 hours, 30 minutes

Beyonce and Jay-Z are coming to the Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina in August. Ashlen Renner

Ozzy Osbourne: “No More Tours 2”

When:7:30 p.m. Aug. 30

Where:PPL Center, 701 Hamilton St., Allentown

Estimated time behind the wheel:3 hours

Frank Ready: 814-231-4620, @fjready

