Justin Timberlake, Beyonce, Journey — they’re all just a road trip away in the coming months

Thanks to the magic of online ticketing, there’s officially one less line standing between you and Justin Timberlake. That’s no excuse to procrastinate, though.
Here’s a lineup of concerts you can start building a short road trip around while the weather works on getting nicer.
Lorde
When: 7 p.m. April 2
Where:Wells Fargo Center, 3601 S. Broad St., Philadelphia
Estimated time behind the wheel: 3 hours, 20 minutes
Camila Cabello
When: 8 p.m. May 1
Where: The Fillmore Philadelphia, 29 E. Allen St., Philadelphia
Estimated time behind the wheel: 3 hours, 20 minutes
Jimmy Eat World: “Integrity Blues” tour
When: 7:30 p.m. May 6
Where: Mr. Small’s Theatre, 400 Lincoln Ave., Millvale
Estimated time behind the wheel: 2 hours, 45 minutes
Journey/Def Leppard
When:7 p.m. May 25
Where:Hersheypark Stadium, 100 W. Hersheypark Drive, Hershey
Estimated time behind the wheel:2 hours
Khalid
When: 8 p.m. May 25
Where: Festival Pier at Penn’s Landing, 601 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia
Estimated time behind the wheel: 3 hours, 30 minutes
Dave Matthews Band
When: 8 p.m. June 1
Where: KeyBank Pavilion, 665 Route 18, Burgettstown
Estimated time behind the wheel: approximately 3 hours
Justin Timberlake: “Man of the Woods Tour”
When:7:30 p.m. June 1
Where: PPG Paints Arena, 1001 Fifth Ave., Pittsburgh
Estimated time behind the wheel:2 hours and 45 minutes
Depeche Mode: “Global Spirit Tour”
When: 7:30 p.m. June 3
Where: Wells Fargo Center, 3601 S. Broad St., Philadelphia
Estimated time behind the wheel: 3 hours, 20 minutes
alt-J
When: 6 p.m. June 12
Where: Stage AE, 400 N. Shore Drive, Pittsburgh
Estimated time behind the wheel: 2 hours, 40 minutes
Harry Styles
When: 8 p.m. June 15
Where: Wells Fargo Center, 3601 S. Broad St., Philadelphia
Estimated time behind the wheel: 3 hours, 20 minutes
Imagine Dragons
When: 7 p.m. June 16
Where:Hersheypark Stadium, 100 W. Hersheypark Drive, Hershey
Estimated time behind the wheel:2 hours
Shania Twain
When: 7 p.m. July 12
Where: Wells Fargo Center, 3601 S. Broad St., Philadelphia
Estimated time behind the wheel: 3 hours, 20 minutes
Taylor Swift: “Reputation Stadium Tour”
When: 7 p.m. July 13
Where: Lincoln Financial Field, 1 Lincoln Financial Field Way, Philadelphia
Estimated time behind the wheel: 3 hours, 30 minutes
Britney Spears: “Piece of Me” tour
When: 8 p.m. July 17
Where: Sands Bethlehem Event Center, 77 Sands Blvd., Bethlehem
Estimated time behind the wheel: 3 hours
Kesha and Macklemore
When: 7 p.m. July 21
Where: Hersheypark Stadium, 100 W. Hersheypark Drive, Hershey
Estimated time behind the wheel:2 hours
Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson: “Twins of Evil” tour
When:7 p.m. July 25
Where:KeyBank Pavilion, 665 Route 18, Burgettstown
Estimated time behind the wheel: approximately 3 hours
Chicago/REO Speedwagon
When: 7:30 p.m. July 28
Where:KeyBank Pavilion, 665 Route 18, Burgettstown
Estimated time behind the wheel: approximately 3 hours
Eagles
When:7 p.m. July 28
Where:Citizens Bank Park, 1 Citizens Bank Way, Philadelphia
Estimated time behind the wheel: approximately 3 hours, 30 minutes
Beyoncé and Jay-Z: “On the Run II” tour
When: 7:30 p.m. July 30
Where: Lincoln Financial Field, 1 Lincoln Financial Field Way, Philadelphia
Estimated time behind the wheel: 3 hours, 30 minutes
Ozzy Osbourne: “No More Tours 2”
When:7:30 p.m. Aug. 30
Where:PPL Center, 701 Hamilton St., Allentown
Estimated time behind the wheel:3 hours
Frank Ready: 814-231-4620, @fjready
