Yes, there's lots of egg hunts this weekend. Here's what else is happening

There's plenty of egg hunts going on across the region this weekend to keep the kiddos busy, but that's not all that's happening. Here's some other things to check out this weekend and beyond.
Penn State Centre Stage's 'Kiss of the Spider Woman'
This Tony Award-winning musical tells the story of Luis Alberto Molina, a homosexual window dresser, who lives in a fantasy world to escape his prison conditions. One of those fantasies involves a vampy diva named Aurora. He loves her in all her roles, but one scares him — spider woman, who kills with her kiss.
The preview shows are Tuesday and Thursday, with performances also scheduled April 6-7 at the Playhouse Theatre on Penn State's campus. For more information, visit theatre.psu.edu/KISS.
Never miss a local story.
Golfin' On The Green
Want your kids to learn about golf and sustainability? Penn State Golf Courses will host this eco-friendly and spring themed event for kids 5-10 years old. The free event will be held 1-4 p.m. Saturday. To register, visit www.pennstategolfcourses.com.
Drive-By Truckers
The Athens, Georgia-based alternative country/Southern rock band stops by The State Theatre in State College. Erik Wennerstrom of Heartless Bastards is also set to perform. The show starts at 8 p.m. Monday. For more information, visit thestatetheatre.org.
The Next Stage Theatre Company's 'The Breath of Life'
Maggie Smith and Judi Dench premiered this play in London — for The Next Stage's production, actors Caitlin Osborne and Elaine Meder-Wilgus take on the task of two-woman play. It centers on Frances showing up at Madeleine's Isle of Wight home, as the two women try to make sense of their histories.
The show, which opened Thursday, runs Friday-Sunday and April 6-8. For more information, visit thestatetheatre.org.
Comments