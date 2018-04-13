'Jersey Boys' is returning to Penn State, and so is this actor who portrays several roles

The rock-pop stylings of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons will transport State College back in time next week.
Tony-award winning musical “Jersey Boys” is scheduled to make a stop at Eisenhower Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday. Presented by the Center for the Performing Arts at Penn State, the production last came to town in November 2015.
It tells the behind-the-scenes story of The Four Seasons and features all the group's hits, including "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Walk Like a Man" and more.
Among the cast is returning Penn State alumna Dianna Barger, who will be portraying one of Valli’s daughter, Francine.
“When I was a kid I always enjoyed music and dancing,” Barger said. “It probably wasn’t until (junior year) of high school when I had a music teacher convince me that I was capable of doing this.”
From there, Barger began auditioning for roles and hasn’t looked back since.
Performing a variety of characters on cruise ships and in regional theater productions, Barger has also performed on Broadway in “Soul Doctor” as Ruth.
Barger said while she enjoys touring around the country, it can also be tiring.
Though she is portraying Francine, Barger has taken on another role in “Jersey Boys” as the dance captain — responsible for making sure everyone is in the correct spots on stage and executing the correct dances in each scene, according to the choreography.
She said this production relies heavily on the dancing, as it transitions between decades spanning from the 1950s to when The Four Seasons was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990.
“This is probably the largest production that I’ve had that responsibility,” Barger said. “It’s helpful to make sure everyone stays within the style of the period.”
There are only three women in the “Jersey Boys” cast, Barger said, and they portray 15 characters in the show.
“That’s a common question people ask, ‘Were you guys performing all those girls?’ And the answer is yes,” Barger said with a laugh.
If you go
What: "Jersey Boys"
When: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday
Where: Eisenhower Auditorium, University Park
Info:www.cpa.psu.edu
