Penn State choirs, orchestra team up for 'one-of-a-kind experience'

More than 200 students in five different choirs and a philharmonic orchestra will combine forces Saturday to perform Johannes Brahms’ “Ein deutsches Requiem” in Eisenhower Auditorium.
One of the performers is Jonathan Perini of State College, a sophomore majoring in material sciences and engineering. He is in the Glee Club.
“What I’m most excited for is the audience to see such an immense choir and such an incredible sound on the Eisenhower stage because I think this is a one-of-a-kind experience in very many places,” Perini said.
Christopher Kiver, director of choral activities at Penn State, will conduct the Concert Choir, University Choir, Essence of Joy, Glee Club, Oriana Singers and Penn State Philharmonic Orchestra in this show.
“To have that many singers combining with an orchestra,” Kiver said, “doesn’t happen too terribly often.”
Kiver said what is interesting about this piece that differentiates it from other choir pieces is that Brahms’ “Ein deutsches Requiem” is more than an hour long.
“It really is a vocal marathon,” he said.
Kiver said oftentimes people do not understand the role of a conductor.
“I think quite often people look at a conductor and see all they’re really doing is waving their arms through the air and hoping people respond,” Kiver said. “The main role of a conductor is to bring their interpretation of the music.
“We hope that we will be able touch people in a way that they can lose themselves in the music,” Kiver added.
Perini called Brahms “very forward thinking for his time” and added that the concert will be a “really cool, unique take on this funeral mass.”
If you go
What: "Brahms Requiem:" Penn State Choirs and Philharmonic Orchestra
When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Eisenhower Auditorium, University Park
Info:music.psu.edu
Comments