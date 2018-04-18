Webster's doubles down on dance music

One of the sublime gems in the Centre County music scene exists underneath Beaver Avenue in State College. That’s right. It’s literally underground, and it’s awesome.
If you follow local music even a little bit, then it’s likely you’ve heard of Webster’s Bookstore Cafe. It’s a music venue, a coffee shop, a book store and a gettin’ spot for vinyl enthusiasts all in one, and this weekend the music is propelled to the forefront with the arrival of the Nick Moss Band, featuring Dennis Greunling, a blues band that, simply, brings the dance-lovin’ fun on Sunday.
“We are bringing a lot of bands into Webster’s these days,” said owner Elaine Wilgus. “We have this incredibly vital and rich music scene in our town. We’re kind of digging on those Sunday night shows because other musicians can come to them. The other nice part of it is we’re starting at 7 (p.m.).”
Along with the music, Webster’s cooks up a special dinner menu to give attendees a chance have a unique and affordable meal, and it is a family friendly event, with a special emphasis on encouraging dancing and getting kids to experience live music.
“We get good local stuff,” Wilgus said. “It’s so clear to me people want to dance with their kids. They want to show their kids as grownups they still have fun, and how do you show your kids live music if everything is at a bar or starts at 10:30 at night?”
Webster’s is a special place. A few weeks ago, I was in there for the vegan Sunday brunch — the only one of its kind in our area — and it was paired with Andy Tolins and JT play rich, lively jazz and blues. I was there for a good three hours — eating, listening, writing and then reading Jack Kornfield’s "After the Ecstasy, the Laundry."
That’s another thing: Webster’s has a vast array of books representing all sorts of different genres, and the books aren’t only good for reading and filing the room with brilliant ideas.
“It’s kind of a great space,” Wilgus said, “because, I’ll tell you what, books are the best thing acoustically. The sound in here is amazing. It sounds amazing, and it’s the books. You can’t possibly create a more dynamically different set up and angles for the sound to bounce off of.”
Wilgus created Webster’s 19 years ago in what is now Jersey Mike’s.
“It’s a space where people of all ages can come,” Wilgus said. “I grew up in State College and I was really struck by how the culture was very delineated by a particular activity and a time. In the downtown there were vibrant bookstores, but you couldn’t get a cup of coffee. So, we’re just bringing it all together, and of course Stax and Trax (Josh Ferko’s long-time vinyl record business) is just a natural fit.”
Along with formal gigs for which bands are booked and come and perform a show, Webster’s also ardently supports local musicians, particularly musicians who are trying to find places to play in the constricted Centre County gig scene, and even more particularly musicians who are just starting out or looking to promote new, original music, like Doug Irwin did a few years ago when he released his phenomenal "The Bridges that I Burn."
“Some of my favorite events are actually the open mics,” Wilgus said, “and again it’s the idea that you, as the musician who’s been around the ropes, can come and hear a 14 year old play and an 18 year old play, and you can kind of be a steward to their musical evolution is. Everyone’s really supportive.”
Wilgus is engrossed in everything Webster’s, but her vision extends beyond the physical, as is evident in her support of local musicians, artists and writers, and her journeying into other endeavors, such as co-organizing the Central Pennsylvania Theater and Dance Festival, which is occurring this summer
“It’s that similar mission of building community around the arts,” Wilgus said, “and about coming together and allowing people to play and use their imagination. People can come and there will be free activities in the parks. We’re still looking for some sponsors.”
In the end, however, Wilgus’s vision is clear, and her passion propels her toward the fulfillment of her ideals, which nobly enrich the lives of those around her. It started with books and coffee, and now there are no limits, as long as imagination, fun, kindness and community are at the center.
“People can come and talk about their shared love of music,” Wilgus said. “We can have places, and — this is always what Webster’s was, to me, about — shared experiences that are celebrating what we all have in common.”
