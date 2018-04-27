Here's a roundup of all the runs/walks coming up in Centre County

The great outdoors are back in business and that means that all of you erstwhile runners and walkers (no judgments) out there can give your treadmills a nice summer vacation. You're not off the hook, though. Centre County is kindly providing multiple reasons to get out and get moving over the next few months.
10th Annual Dog Jog Benefit for Pets Come First
What: Participants have their choice between a 5K race and 1.5 mile walk. If neither piques your fancy, enjoy the pet fair, music and silent auction. There's also agility training ... which is probably for the dogs?
When: 10 a.m. (5K run), 11 a.m. (1.5 mile walk) Saturday
Where: Grange Fairgrounds, 169 Homan Lane, Centre Hall
Centre Learning Community Charter School 5K Zoom
What: CLC Charter School's first 5K ($25), 3K child's race ($20) and 3K walk race ($20).
When: 7 a.m. Saturday
Where: Tudek Park, 400 Herman Drive, State College
Boalsburg Pennsylvania Hardcore Mudd Run Spring 2018
What: An intense 3-mile run featuring up to 10 obstacles designed to test participants. For registration costs visit www.hardcoremuddrun.com.
When: Rounds start every 30-minutes beginning at 8 a.m. May 5
Where: Tussey Mountain Ski Area, 301 Bear Meadows Road, Boalsburg
Relay for Life of Bellefonte
What: Participants raise money and awareness for the American Cancer Society.
When: 4 p.m. May 18 to noon May 19
Where: Governor's Park, 405 Governors Park Road, Bellefonte
Trail to Wine Run 2018
What: A 3-mile run through Mt. Nittany Winery topped off with a free glass of wine.
When: 9:30 a.m. (registration begins at 8:30 a.m.) Sunday, May 20
Where: Mount Nittany Winery, 300 Houser Road, Boalsburg
38th Annual Black Moshannon 5K Walk/5K and 10K race
What: Runners from New York, West Virginia, Michigan have been traveling to Pennsylvania for the race since 1980.
When: 9 a.m. (5K), 9:15 a.m. (5K walk) and 10 a.m. (10K) May 26
Where: 5643 Black Moshannon Road, Philipsburg
10th Annual Rothrock Trail Challenge
What: A 17.2 mile run/hike through mini boulder fields and mountain foliage.
When: 8 a.m. Saturday, June 9
Where: Tussey Ski Area, 301 Bear Meadows Road, Boalsburg
Relay for Life of The Moshannon Valley
What: Participants raise money and awareness for the American Cancer Society.
When: 8 a.m.- 12 a.m., Saturday June 23
Where: Geisinger Medical Center, 210 Medical Center Drive, Philipsburg
Relay for Life of Centre Hall
What: Participants raise money and awareness for the American Cancer Society.
When: 10 a.m. June 23 to 10 a.m. June 24
Where: Grange Fairgrounds, 169 Homan Lane, Centre Hall
Firecracker 4K
What: Depending on how you feel about late-night fireworks, this could be the most arduous part of Central PA 4thFest.
When: 9 a.m. (registration starts at 7:30 a.m.) Wednesday, July 4
Where: Bryce Jordan Center ticket office, 127 Bryce Jordan Center, University Park
The Sue Crowe Memorial Arts Festival Races
What: The 10K and 5K races were named after local runner Sue Crowe, a prominent member of the State College running community.
When: 8:15 a.m. (10K), 8:30 a.m. (5K) Sunday, July 15
Where: Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, State College
7th Annual Herbie's Home Town Loop
What: A 5-mile, 5K and 10 mile race around the perimeter of Bellefonte. Registration costs $25 and the proceeds will go toward The Jeremy Herbstritt Foundation.
When: 7 a.m. Aug. 17
Where: Registration will be held at the railroad station, 320 W. High St., Bellefonte
