Five year old rescue lab Chloe masters the agility pyramid with encouragement from owner Mike Shilling during the 2016 Dog Jog benefiting Pets Come First.
Here's a roundup of all the runs/walks coming up in Centre County

By Frank Ready

April 27, 2018 09:11 AM

The great outdoors are back in business and that means that all of you erstwhile runners and walkers (no judgments) out there can give your treadmills a nice summer vacation. You're not off the hook, though. Centre County is kindly providing multiple reasons to get out and get moving over the next few months.

10th Annual Dog Jog Benefit for Pets Come First

What: Participants have their choice between a 5K race and 1.5 mile walk. If neither piques your fancy, enjoy the pet fair, music and silent auction. There's also agility training ... which is probably for the dogs?

When: 10 a.m. (5K run), 11 a.m. (1.5 mile walk) Saturday

Where: Grange Fairgrounds, 169 Homan Lane, Centre Hall

Centre Learning Community Charter School 5K Zoom

What: CLC Charter School's first 5K ($25), 3K child's race ($20) and 3K walk race ($20).

When: 7 a.m. Saturday

Where: Tudek Park, 400 Herman Drive, State College

Boalsburg Pennsylvania Hardcore Mudd Run Spring 2018

What: An intense 3-mile run featuring up to 10 obstacles designed to test participants. For registration costs visit www.hardcoremuddrun.com.

When: Rounds start every 30-minutes beginning at 8 a.m. May 5

Where: Tussey Mountain Ski Area, 301 Bear Meadows Road, Boalsburg

Relay for Life of Bellefonte

What: Participants raise money and awareness for the American Cancer Society.

When: 4 p.m. May 18 to noon May 19

Where: Governor's Park, 405 Governors Park Road, Bellefonte

Trail to Wine Run 2018

What: A 3-mile run through Mt. Nittany Winery topped off with a free glass of wine.

When: 9:30 a.m. (registration begins at 8:30 a.m.) Sunday, May 20

Where: Mount Nittany Winery, 300 Houser Road, Boalsburg

38th Annual Black Moshannon 5K Walk/5K and 10K race

What: Runners from New York, West Virginia, Michigan have been traveling to Pennsylvania for the race since 1980.

When: 9 a.m. (5K), 9:15 a.m. (5K walk) and 10 a.m. (10K) May 26

Where: 5643 Black Moshannon Road, Philipsburg

10th Annual Rothrock Trail Challenge

What: A 17.2 mile run/hike through mini boulder fields and mountain foliage.

When: 8 a.m. Saturday, June 9

Where: Tussey Ski Area, 301 Bear Meadows Road, Boalsburg

Relay for Life of The Moshannon Valley

What: Participants raise money and awareness for the American Cancer Society.

When: 8 a.m.- 12 a.m., Saturday June 23

Where: Geisinger Medical Center, 210 Medical Center Drive, Philipsburg

Relay for Life of Centre Hall

What: Participants raise money and awareness for the American Cancer Society.

When: 10 a.m. June 23 to 10 a.m. June 24

Where: Grange Fairgrounds, 169 Homan Lane, Centre Hall

Firecracker 4K

What: Depending on how you feel about late-night fireworks, this could be the most arduous part of Central PA 4thFest.

When: 9 a.m. (registration starts at 7:30 a.m.) Wednesday, July 4

Where: Bryce Jordan Center ticket office, 127 Bryce Jordan Center, University Park

The Sue Crowe Memorial Arts Festival Races

What: The 10K and 5K races were named after local runner Sue Crowe, a prominent member of the State College running community.

When: 8:15 a.m. (10K), 8:30 a.m. (5K) Sunday, July 15

Where: Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, State College

7th Annual Herbie's Home Town Loop

What: A 5-mile, 5K and 10 mile race around the perimeter of Bellefonte. Registration costs $25 and the proceeds will go toward The Jeremy Herbstritt Foundation.

When: 7 a.m. Aug. 17

Where: Registration will be held at the railroad station, 320 W. High St., Bellefonte

