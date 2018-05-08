A new festival is coming to State College. Here's what you'll find at Culture Crawl

Finally, a way to fill that awkward chunk of time between Mother's Day brunch and dinner.
The inaugural State College Culture Crawl and Festival will kick off on Calder Way and Allen Street at 1 p.m. on Sunday, the first of what organizer Tom Tate is planning to make a monthly event downtown. Sunday's installment will feature three bands and four solo artists, with one Happy Valley Improv thrown in for your troubles.
Should you be absolutely desperate to spend money on something, artisans will be selling their wares up and down Calder Way and Allen Street.
"I'm hoping that it brings in people from everywhere in all of the surrounding communities," said Tate, who also owns The Branch and the Vine, a vinegar and oil shop on Calder Way.
He took his inspiration from the Gallery Hop in Columbus, Ohio. If you've never been but have a soft spot for gallery exhibitions, street performers or food, maybe consider giving it a spot on your bucket list somewhere.
In downtown State College, artists will be invited to display and sell their work inside participating spots downtown (which will also be giving away free carnations to the first 10 mothers who enter).
"We don't have enough art galleries in State College so we're making the stores miniature art galleries," Tate said.
Appalachian Outdoors on South Allen Street will be getting in on the day's juggling act. Owner Geoff Brugler views Culture Crawl as an opportunity for locally owned businesses to band together.
"If it's good for some people downtown it will eventually be good for other people," Brugler said.
Sunday's festivities will wrap up at 7 p.m. Barring any unusual circumstances, all subsequent Culture Crawls will take place on the second Sunday of every month.
