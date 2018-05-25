Memorial Day events top weekend best-of list

Many people have a long weekend for Memorial Day, and it's a good thing because there's a lot to do around the area.
Memorial Day Festival
Boalsburg, the birthplace of Memorial Day, has a full slate of events planned throughout the weekend. The Boalsburg Fire Company's annual Fireman's Parade will stroll through town at 5 p.m. Saturday, but the bulk of activities are Monday. A festival features food, music and craft vendors, along with two Civil War battle re-enactments at the Boal Mansion and Estate. There's also Boalsburg Memorial Day Run that starts at 8:30 a.m. and a Memorial Day Service at 6 p.m. in the Boalsburg Cemetary.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/MemorialDayInBoalsburg.
'Foxdale Creates'
The gallery at Foxdale Village hosts the work of talented artists throughout the year, but this month's exhibit puts Foxdale residents in the spotlight. The "Foxdale Creates" exhibit features photography, sculpture, wood carving, painting and more. Visiting hours for the show, which runs through June 18, are from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays and from noon-4 p.m. on weekends.
'Centro: Images From the Heart of San Miguel'
Local photographer Stacie Bird has been traveling to the high-desert state of Guanajuato, Mexico for a decade. Her work, on display at Millheim's Green Drake Gallery and Arts Center through the end of June, attempts to capture the heart of the colorful and vibrant town. Check out the exhibit this weekend from 4-8 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday.
Drink and Draw
Local artists of all skill levels are invited to Champs Sports Grill from 7-9 p.m. Wednesday for what the organizer of Drink and Draw State College hopes will become a monthly networking event. All you need is a sketchbook. Check out www.facebook.com/drinkanddrawsc for more information.
Other Memorial Day events and services
Sunday
- 2-4 p.m., Military honors for veterans in Union Churchyard, followed by memorial service in the Union Church, Philipsburg
- 3-4 p.m., Memorial Service at Pine Hall Cemetery, West College Avenue, State College
VFW Post 1600 and American Legion Post 33 & Auxiliary services:
- 1 p.m. Meyer Cemetery
- 1:30 p.m. Jewish Cemetery
- 2 p.m. Zion Cemetery
- 2:30 p.m. Hublersburg Cemetery
- 4 p.m. Jacksonville Cemetery
- 6 p.m. Lutheran Cemetery, Pleasant Gap
Monday
- 9-11:30 a.m., Houserville Cemetery Memorial Day Service, 1320 Houserville Road, State College.
- 10:30-11:30 a.m., Memorial Day Services at Graysville Cemetery, Graysville Cemetery Road, Spruce Creek.
- 1 p.m., Centre Hall American Legion Memorial Day Services, Reformed and Lutheran Cemetery, Centre Hall.
VFW Post 1600 and American Legion Post 33 & Auxiliary services:
- 9:30 a.m.. Miller/Quaker Cemetery
- 10 a.m. Catholic Cemetery
- 10:30 a.m. Union Cemetery
- 11 a.m. Centre County Courthouse
Port Matilda American Legion services:
- 9 a.m. Black Oak graveside service
- 10 a.m. Grays graveside service
- 11 a.m. memorial services at the veteran memorial
Comments