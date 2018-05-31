Ice cream, frogs and festivals — here's the best of the weekend

It's the first weekend in June — summer is so close, you can feel it. A weekend full of fests and fun helps bring it closer. Here are some highlights.
Frogfest
Have you ever talked to a herpetologist? You'll have your chance on Saturday when Jim Jullian attends Frogfest at Muddy Paws Marsh and leads a search for frogs and tadpoles. Amphibian fans can also create crafts, play games, listen to music and visit a pollinator garden at the annual event. Hosted by the Penns Valley Conservation Association, Frogfest runs 3-6 p.m. Saturday. Check out www.pennsvalley.net for more information.
Family Fun Day
Kish Bank will host a Family Fun Day from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at the Kish Bank Financial Center, 2610 Green Tech Drive, State College. Kids will find a bounce house, Tumblebus, games, prizes, food and more. Visit www.kishbank.com/information-center/family-fun-day for more details.
Ice Cream Fest
The Downtown State College Rotary Club will host its annual Ice Cream Fest from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday in downtown State College. Ice cream from many vendors will be available, and you can sample it all. There will also be special activities and live music. For more information, visit www.downtownstatecollegerotary.org/ice-cream-fest.html.
'An Imagination Celebration'
It's the 10th anniversary of the Bellefonte Art Museum, and a summer project "An Imagination Celebration" features interactive art activities in all the museum's galleries. Each gallery activity is influenced by an internationally-known artists and are suitable for all ages. The museum is open Tuesday-Sunday. Check out www.bellefontemuseum.org for a full list of events.
Comments