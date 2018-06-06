Outdoor theater comes to Tussey Mountain with musical of cult classic 'Evil Dead'

There will be chainsaws, fake blood and real laughs during the latest Love & Light Productions adventure, and it will all be under the stars in Boalsburg this weekend.
“Evil Dead The Musical” will be on the stage at the Tussey Mountain Amphitheater on Friday and Saturday.
The production marks the first time the Tussey Mountain Amphitheater will welcome a musical comedy to its stage.
Conceived and created in Canada, the production was the work of Christopher Bond, Frank Cipolla, Melissa Morris and George Reinblatt.
There have been more than 200 productions of the musical worldwide with great reviews of its off-Broadway appearance and a great reception for its five-year run in Las Vegas.
According to its creative team, "Evil Dead The Musical" takes all the elements of the cult classic films — "The Evil Dead," "Evil Dead 2" and "Army of Darkness" — and "combines them for one of the craziest, funniest, and bloodiest theatrical experiences of all time."
The story centers on five college students who go to an abandoned cabin in the woods and accidentally unleash an evil force that turns them all into demons.
The Love & Light Productions show may prove to be a highlight of this summer season.
“We are excited to present this brand new adventure,” said Alicia Starr, co-director at Love & Light. “This is the first time that Tussey Mountain has agreed to do this. They thought it would be fun in an outdoor venue.”
Performing outdoors makes it easier for the production team, as they deal with a lot of messy props.
This very campy, very ridiculous musical comedy is likely to please theater fans who enjoy laughing at silliness on stage.
According to Starr, Love & Light Productions has been producing musicals in Centre County for 10 years.
“We do two shows a year,” she said. “We do ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’ and a spring show.”
The company, which has called The State Theatre home since its creation, has also done "American Idiot," "Heathers" and "Little Shop of Horrors."
Starr is the "Evil Dead" costume designer and also directs and acts in the show. Her husband, Gregory Mudzinski, company co-director, also wears many hats, including scenic designer, musical director and musician. He also works for the Center for Performing Arts at Penn State, where he has learned a lot about theatrical production from the touring companies that come into the region.
If you go
What: "Evil Dead The Musical"
When: 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday
Where: Tussey Mountain Amphitheater, 301 Bear Meadows Road, Boalsburg
