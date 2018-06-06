New Millbrook Playhouse season includes comedy, Broadway hits and more

The 55th season of theater at the Millbrook Playhouse is set to begin Friday with a cabaret performance of the “Savannah Sipping Society,” a play that has been described as “a delightful, laugh-a-minute comedy.”
Now entering his fifth season as artistic director, David Leidholdt is pleased with this summer’s offerings from the Mill Hall theater.
“I picked a season that will present a variety of shows, something for everyone,” he said. “We are presenting shows that are a little more contemporary and family oriented. Hopefully we will be successful.”
Most of the shows will be entertaining and fun. One will tackle a serious issue.
“We are doing ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ from July 20 to July 28. That is a show dealing with issues that we are still confronting in America,” Leiholdt said. “We think it’s a great show to produce and reflect on.”
Starting July 27, the Millbrook will present "An Act of God," which was recently seen on Broadway and starred Jim Parsons of "The Big Bang Theory" and Sean Hayes of "Will & Grace."
”It’s slightly risky because it deals with a conversation between God and man,” Leidholt said.
The role of God will be played by Millbrook favorite Marc de la Concha, who will also direct the show.
The Millbrook will present Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast,” running June 15-30.
“It’s a big, Broadway musical,” Leidholdt said. “We are doing a highly theatrical version of the show. We will focus more on costumes, puppets and masks. We don’t want to do what every other production does. We want to do a unique version."
Millbrook Playhouse 55th anniversary season
"The Savannah Sipping Society," June 8-17
"Beauty and the Beast," June 15-30
"The Marvelous Wonderettes: Dream On," June 22-July 8
"Sister Act the Musical," July 6-15
"Footlight Frenzy," July 13-22
"To Kill a Mockingbird," July 20-28
"An Act of God," July 27-Aug. 5
"I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change," Aug. 3-12
Visit www.millbrookplayhouse.net for more information.
