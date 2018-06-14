Cruise toward the weekend with these events

As Father's day celebrations are coming up, here's a look at upcoming events that both the family and fathers can look forward to.
Bellefonte Cruise
Cruise through the weekend by taking a pit stop in downtown Bellefonte for the 30th annual Historic Bellefonte Cruise. Cars, trucks and motorcycles from different time periods will be displayed downtown to be professionally judged and awarded on Saturday at 5 p.m. The event will host a sock hop featuring "The Best of American Graffiti" from 7:30-10 p.m. Friday. For Beach Boys fans, there will be a "Beach Party Boys" concert from 12:30-2 p.m. Saturday in tribute of the band. Ending the weekend will be the "Dubois Soap Box Derby Race" on Allegheny Street from noon- 5 p.m. For more information, visit www.bellefontecruise.org.
Penn's Woods Music Festival
Immerse yourself in two nights filled with music in part of Penn's Woods Music Festival this upcoming week. On Wednesday , festival musicians will perform pieces by Max Bruch, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Johannes Brahms at 7:30 p.m. On June 23, multiple festival orchestra concerts will be held at 7:30 p.m. featuring pieces of music by Ludwig Van Beethoven, Claude Debussy, Dmitri Shostakovitch and a solo performance by Philip Edward Fisher. Both events will be held at Eisenhower Auditorium. For more information, visit pwmf.psu.edu.
Spikes home opener
The State College Spikes will open its 2018 season Saturday with a game against the Williamsport Crosscutters starting at 7:05 p.m. There will be a Opening Night Tailgate prior to the game and a fireworks show after the game. There will also be a Lucky's Kia Giveaway and a Spikes Schedule Magnet Giveaway. For more information, visit statecollegespikes.com.
Nittany Theatre at the Barn's 'The Importance of Being Earnest'
Oscar Wilde's classic "The Importance of Being Earnest" will hit the stage starting Wednesday at Nittany Theatre at the Barn. The comedic play tells the story of two bachelors named Jack and Algernon who create alter-ego's by the name "Earnest" as a way to escape their everyday lives. For more information, visit nittanytheatre.org.
