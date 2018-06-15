Fuse brings 'The Hunchback of Notre Dame' to town

The award-winning Fuse Productions — a local theater troupe that brings together a diverse group of talented performers — will present “The Hunchback of “Notre Dame” starting Thursday at Schwab Auditorium.
The musical is based on the Disney animated film of the same name, as well as the book which was first published in 1831. The music, composed by Alan Menken, has lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and a book by James Lapine and Peter Parnell.
Richard Biever, artistic director of Fuse, is excited to bring this work to central Pennsylvania. He will direct the performance.
“I am a huge fan of the Disney film, “ Biever said. “I think it’s Alan Menken’s best score. It’s a story from the Victor Hugo novel. The musical was first done in Germany, but never on Broadway. It’s too expensive."
One of the most interesting features of the show is the inclusion of choir. The Fuse choir will include members of Essence of Joy, The Nittany Knights and the State College Choral Society.
The character of Quasimodo will be played by Joseph Allen. Wilson Hutton will portray the character of Frollo.
“I play the villain in this production and it's fun,” Hutton said. “My character complains about the porous borders at that time, which I guess is reflected in today’s society. What jumped out at me the most is the feature of the choir. Fuse does an excellent job with music.”
Biever’s directorial vision is fitting given the musical’s point of view.
“This is a show about tolerance and harmony,” Biever said. “It’s a look at how we deal with those around us, people different from us."
Hutton has spent a lifetime admiring the Hugo novel.
“It was the first great book I fell in love with. I’ve enjoyed it since I was 15,” he said.
The general arc of the story being told is similar to the book, with the music taken from the animated movie. The creators of the musical took some liberties with the story, and as a result, the story is simplified for the stage. One thing that's not toned down though, are the costumes.
“The costumes are big,” Biever said. “We’re renting most of them from a rental house in Chicago.”
If you go
What: Fuse Productions' "The Hunchback of Notre Dame"
When: 7:30 p.m. June 21-23 and 2 p.m. June 23
Where: Schwab Auditorium, University Park
Info:fuseproductions.org
