Art opportunities abound in days ahead

The Central PA Theatre and Dance Festival will bring dozens of performances, classes and workshops to State College this weekend, but that's not the only way to keep entertained in the days ahead.
Foxdale Gallery
Add a splash of creativity to your week by checking out a vibrant art show titled "A Different Way of Seeing" at Foxdale Gallery. Created by members of the Art Alliance of Central PA, the show will feature pieces such as "The Fire Within" by Susan Graham and "Waterkeepers" by Melinda Curley. The show's opening night will be this Sunday with reception from 3-5 p.m. The show runs through Aug. 7, with hours open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the week and noon to 5 p.m. on the weekends. For directions or additional information, call 238-3322.
Monet's Picnic
Celebrate life like a French Impressionist artist with a night filled with food, wine and art this Saturday from 4:30-6 p.m. French cuisine will be served picnic style created by Chef Stephane Gawlowicz and Bobbie's Kitchen. Live music will fill the air by the "Little Paris Jazz Trio." The event will end with a raffle of artworks created by artists during the event. Tickets for the event cost $100. For more information, visit bellefontemuseum.org.
Super Seeds! Summer Family Discovery Day
From hunting for garden treasures to planting sunflower seeds, children of all ages can let their imagination bloom on Saturday at The Bellefonte Community Children's Garden. The event is free for the public and will take place from 10 a.m. to noon. For more information, visit the Bellefonte Community Childrens Garden facebook page.
Minerals Rock!
Participate in experiments and explore more of earth's natural properties in the program "Minerals Rock!" at the Greenwood Furnace Campground Ampitheatre. The event will take place on Saturday from 7:30-8:30 p.m. free of charge. For more information, visit greenwoodfurnacesp@pa.gov.
