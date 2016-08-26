5 Weekender questions with August Winters

Drew Zimmerman, the guitarist and vocalist behind the solo project August Winters, recently answered five Weekender questions.
Q: How long have you been playing?
A: Professionally for four years, but honestly since I was 14 I have been in a band performing out on a weekly basis, if not weekly on tours every few months. I started on piano when I was 6, so music has been there my whole life. August Winters has been the baby since January 2014 when I decided to go solo.
Q: How do you describe your sound?
A: This is one that has always been a challenge to answer with my roots of growing up in a punk scene, but August Winters is more of an indie radio pop rock mixed with 1990s emo.
Q: Which musician — alive or dead — do you most wish you could share the stage with?
A: Dave Grohl or Corey Taylor, honestly. I have always looked up to them as musicians. If you asked any of my close friends they would probably tell you Katy Perry, though, because I listen to her all the time — don’t judge me.
Q: What’s your favorite song to play live?
A: Well it depends — I have a song called “Step It Yogi,” — yes, it’s after a cartoon bear, but it’s him living out a story of getting over everything life throws at him. It’s a very upbeat song and it’s a good one to do crowd interaction with vocally and energy wise. Now, if we are talking a cover song, it has always been “Mr. Brightside” by The Killers and “Ocean Avenue” by Yellowcard.
Q: Where can people hear your music?
A: August Winters currently has a single on iTunes, Amazon, Spotify and Google Play. I have two new singles in the works to release this year as well as a full album completed to drop in December or 2017 hopefully — not rushing it though because I want it to turn heads. But remember, please stay up to date and follow August Winters on Facebook and Twitter. I have a ton of shows getting ready to announce with some big artist.
Comments