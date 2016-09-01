5 Weekender questions with Erin Condo

Millheim’s Erin Condo recently answered five Weekender questions.
Q: How long have you been playing?
A: I had my first piano lesson when I was 8 years old. I was never very good at it, but I was able to play in a few concerts, talent shows and even at my high school graduation. I also learned how to read music and get a basic foundation in music theory. The summer before I started high school I randomly saw an all-girl band called The Bangles playing at the Ohio State Fair. They had this very beautiful and strong woman named Debbi Peterson totally holding it down on the drums. I was in love. I begged my parents to buy me a drum set. We agreed that if I joined the marching band as a percussionist they would pay for half of it. So I joined the high school band and started drum lessons. Again, I didn’t get very good on the drums, but I learned a lot about rhythm, beats, timing, etc. Once I was 16, my love of rock ’n’ roll and hairbands led me to the guitar, which has been my instrument and friend ever since.
Q: How do you describe your sound?
A: A good friend once described my music as the love child of Johnny Cash and Lucinda Williams. That was probably true at one time, but my music is always evolving (I hope!). On my records you’ll hear a lot of country music, but you’ll also hear some soul, blues and rock. More and more, I’m trying to get people to dance to my music.
Q: Which musician — alive or dead — do you most wish you could share the stage with?
A: Otis Redding, although I’d probably faint as soon as he started singing — not because he should be dead but because of his voice and his songs.
Q: What’s your favorite song to play live?
A: It totally depends on my mood or how good my voice is sounding that day. When I’m playing solo, I gravitate to the sadder, prettier songs. If I can make someone cry, I know I’ve done my job. When I’m with the band, I like all of them, and I know I’ve done my job when people are dancing.
Q: Where can people hear your music?
A: 98.7 The Freq plays a few of my songs (a lot!) ... It’s really great to hear my songs played next to bands like De La Soul and Los Lobos. Both of my CDs, “Leaving Songs” and “Love and Lightning,” are available at erincondo.com and on iTunes. You can buy physical copies locally at Webster’s Bookstore Cafe and at one of my shows.
