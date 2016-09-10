Franklin talks about 42-39 loss to Pitt

This week ends the second full week of school for the Bald Eagle Area School District. The district has four elementary schools and a combined middle and high school. Administration, teachers and students show what it's like at Mountaintop Area, which serves residents in Burnside and Snow Shoe townships, and Snow Shoe borough.
The Bald Eagle Area Middle and High School is about finished with its second week of classes for the new year. Administrators, teachers and students talk a little bit about goals for the year and what's they're looking forward to most.