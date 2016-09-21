Penn State prepares for Michigan's Peppers

Penn State football coach James Franklin and tight end Mike Gesicki talk about the preparations for the game against Michigan, and Michigan's Jabrill Peppers
Fans discuss JoePa's 'glory days'

Ed Wilson, his wife Susan and friend Laurie Stanell talk about attending Penn State during some memorial moments of Joe Paterno's years as head football coach. The late coach was honored during Saturday's game against Temple to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Paterno's first game, and first win, as head coach.

Penn State student protests Joe Paterno 1st game commemoration

Penn State sophomore Andrew Limauro stated a campaign against the university's decision to honor former football coach Joe Paterno, at Saturday's game against Temple. This marks the 50th year anniversary of JoePa's first win as head coach. The petition is at https://www.change.org/p/penn-state-university-stop-the-commemoration-of-joe-paterno

