Penn State facing linebacker situation

Penn State head coach James Franklin comments on Penn State's linebacker situation as three starters are currently out.

International Day of Peace

Students from the State College Friends School set out on a mission Wednesday to spread peace and good vibes to people in the State College area and community. It was part of a project that coincides with International Day of Peace.

Fans discuss JoePa's 'glory days'

Ed Wilson, his wife Susan and friend Laurie Stanell talk about attending Penn State during some memorial moments of Joe Paterno's years as head football coach. The late coach was honored during Saturday's game against Temple to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Paterno's first game, and first win, as head coach.

Penn State student protests Joe Paterno 1st game commemoration

Penn State sophomore Andrew Limauro stated a campaign against the university's decision to honor former football coach Joe Paterno, at Saturday's game against Temple. This marks the 50th year anniversary of JoePa's first win as head coach. The petition is at https://www.change.org/p/penn-state-university-stop-the-commemoration-of-joe-paterno

