State College High construction project continues

State High construction project continues on schedule and is set to be completed summer of 2019.

BiSci 03

Teaching assistant Megan Loney shows a group of students from Penn State's BiSci 03 class what a lightning strike to a walnut tree looks like.

International Day of Peace

Students from the State College Friends School set out on a mission Wednesday to spread peace and good vibes to people in the State College area and community. It was part of a project that coincides with International Day of Peace.

Fans discuss JoePa's 'glory days'

Ed Wilson, his wife Susan and friend Laurie Stanell talk about attending Penn State during some memorial moments of Joe Paterno's years as head football coach. The late coach was honored during Saturday's game against Temple to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Paterno's first game, and first win, as head coach.

