Coach James Franklin proud of Joey Julius

Penn State football coach James Franklin speaks to the media about Penn State kicker Joey Julius' recent admission to suffering from an eating disorder.

BiSci 03

Teaching assistant Megan Loney shows a group of students from Penn State's BiSci 03 class what a lightning strike to a walnut tree looks like.

International Day of Peace

Students from the State College Friends School set out on a mission Wednesday to spread peace and good vibes to people in the State College area and community. It was part of a project that coincides with International Day of Peace.

