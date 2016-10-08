Penn State Homecoming Tailgate Competition

The Penn State Homecoming committee hosted its annual tailgate competition Saturday during the Penn State football game against Maryland. This year, 12 tailgates were registered, but due to rainy weather, some dropped out, public relations manager Ashley Kohley said. Mat Stoudnour took time with the CDT to describe what his tailgate is all about, while friend and tailgate chef Gus San Roman describes all the fixings included. Stoudnour's tailgate was in the running for its fifth "best overall" tailgate title.


Penns Valley Area homecoming parade

The annual Penns Valley Area homecoming parade was held Thursday night at the Centre County Grange fairgrounds. This year had a safari theme, and has eight seniors nominated for homecoming queen. Some of the nominees chatted with the CDT about what homecoming means to them.

BiSci 03

Teaching assistant Megan Loney shows a group of students from Penn State's BiSci 03 class what a lightning strike to a walnut tree looks like.

