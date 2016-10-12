Chambers talks upcoming basketball season

Students at Benner Elementary School participated in the Centre County United Way's Day of Caring campaign. During a weeklong coin drive, students raised money for the DC8 Fund in memory of a former student who died from cancer. Principal Kris Vancas addresses the student body during an assembly Friday and unveils the total.
Winds picked up in areas of South Florida, and included spurts of heavy rain as Hurricane Matthew approached. By Friday evening, Hurricane Matthew was classified as a Category 2 storm but had reached Category 5. This video was taken by CDT reporter Brit Milazzo while vacationing in the West Palm Beach area earlier in the week.
The annual Penns Valley Area homecoming parade was held Thursday night at the Centre County Grange fairgrounds. This year had a safari theme, and has eight seniors nominated for homecoming queen. Some of the nominees chatted with the CDT about what homecoming means to them.