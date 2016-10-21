'Whatever it takes to best serve the community' Red Cross says

Bald Eagle Area High School was the location for emergency shelter for those who were evacuated from their residences early Friday morning, due to flooding. The workers and volunteers from the American Red Cross of Central Pennsylvania, including Chriss Schultz, and the Salvation Army were on hand to assist those in need. The high school could be open as a shelter through the weekend. School was canceled at the Bald Eagle Area School District.
Art in Penns Valley

Karl Leitzel, owner of the Green Drake Gallery in Milheim, was asked to visit an art class this week at Penns Valley Area High School. He helped show students how to draw using acrylic paint. Art teacher Kim Corl said introducing students to artists in the community helps show them they don't have to go to a big city like New York to find talent.

Penn State Homecoming Tailgate Competition

The Penn State Homecoming committee hosted its annual tailgate competition Saturday during the Penn State football game against Maryland. This year, 12 tailgates were registered, but due to rainy weather, some dropped out, public relations manager Ashley Kohley said. Mat Stoudnour took time with the CDT to describe what his tailgate is all about, while friend and tailgate chef Gus San Roman describes all the fixings included. Stoudnour's tailgate was in the running for its fifth "best overall" tailgate title.

Benner Elementary

Students at Benner Elementary School participated in the Centre County United Way's Day of Caring campaign. During a weeklong coin drive, students raised money for the DC8 Fund in memory of a former student who died from cancer. Principal Kris Vancas addresses the student body during an assembly Friday and unveils the total.

Hurricane Matthew approaches

Winds picked up in areas of South Florida, and included spurts of heavy rain as Hurricane Matthew approached. By Friday evening, Hurricane Matthew was classified as a Category 2 storm but had reached Category 5. This video was taken by CDT reporter Brit Milazzo while vacationing in the West Palm Beach area earlier in the week.

Penns Valley Area homecoming parade

The annual Penns Valley Area homecoming parade was held Thursday night at the Centre County Grange fairgrounds. This year had a safari theme, and has eight seniors nominated for homecoming queen. Some of the nominees chatted with the CDT about what homecoming means to them.

