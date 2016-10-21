Latest News
'Whatever it takes to best serve the community' Red Cross says
Bald Eagle Area High School was the location for emergency shelter for those who were evacuated from their residences early Friday morning, due to flooding. The workers and volunteers from the American Red Cross of Central Pennsylvania, including Chriss Schultz, and the Salvation Army were on hand to assist those in need. The high school could be open as a shelter through the weekend. School was canceled at the Bald Eagle Area School District.bmilazzo@centredaily.com