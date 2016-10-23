Penn State fans react to win in downtwon State College

Some fans rioted in the streets of downtown State College after Penn State beat No. 2 Ohio State. Others celebrated responsibly.
Donut Dash 5K

The YMCA of Centre County held a Donut Dash 5K on Saturday morning. It was a way to raise awareness about local businesses and also help benefit Y programs. Dam Donuts, of Bellefonte, provided the YMCA with more than 300 donuts to give to participants.

Scenes from BEA football

Bald Eagle Area had a football game Friday night. It was considered senior night, but there was also a special guest in the lady eagle mascot. Sixth-grade math teacher Robin Shaw suited up and helped pump up the crowd. Being the mascot was on her bucket list of things to do before she retires at the end of the school year.

Art in Penns Valley

Karl Leitzel, owner of the Green Drake Gallery in Milheim, was asked to visit an art class this week at Penns Valley Area High School. He helped show students how to draw using acrylic paint. Art teacher Kim Corl said introducing students to artists in the community helps show them they don't have to go to a big city like New York to find talent.

Penn State Homecoming Tailgate Competition

The Penn State Homecoming committee hosted its annual tailgate competition Saturday during the Penn State football game against Maryland. This year, 12 tailgates were registered, but due to rainy weather, some dropped out, public relations manager Ashley Kohley said. Mat Stoudnour took time with the CDT to describe what his tailgate is all about, while friend and tailgate chef Gus San Roman describes all the fixings included. Stoudnour's tailgate was in the running for its fifth "best overall" tailgate title.

Benner Elementary

Students at Benner Elementary School participated in the Centre County United Way's Day of Caring campaign. During a weeklong coin drive, students raised money for the DC8 Fund in memory of a former student who died from cancer. Principal Kris Vancas addresses the student body during an assembly Friday and unveils the total.

Hurricane Matthew approaches

Winds picked up in areas of South Florida, and included spurts of heavy rain as Hurricane Matthew approached. By Friday evening, Hurricane Matthew was classified as a Category 2 storm but had reached Category 5. This video was taken by CDT reporter Brit Milazzo while vacationing in the West Palm Beach area earlier in the week.

Penns Valley Area homecoming parade

The annual Penns Valley Area homecoming parade was held Thursday night at the Centre County Grange fairgrounds. This year had a safari theme, and has eight seniors nominated for homecoming queen. Some of the nominees chatted with the CDT about what homecoming means to them.

