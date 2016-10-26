Linebackers Cabinda and Bell talk about their return

Penn State football coach James Franklin talks about linebackers Jason Cabinda and Brandon Bell returning for the game against Ohio State
Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

Kaine talks equality

Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Kaine speaks to students and locals during a campaign event Friday, Oct, 21, 2016 at Alumni Hall in the Hub-Robeson Center.

'Whatever it takes to best serve the community' Red Cross says

Bald Eagle Area High School was the location for emergency shelter for those who were evacuated from their residences early Friday morning, due to flooding. The workers and volunteers from the American Red Cross of Central Pennsylvania, including Chriss Schultz, and the Salvation Army were on hand to assist those in need. The high school could be open as a shelter through the weekend. School was canceled at the Bald Eagle Area School District.

Scenes from BEA football

Bald Eagle Area had a football game Friday night. It was considered senior night, but there was also a special guest in the lady eagle mascot. Sixth-grade math teacher Robin Shaw suited up and helped pump up the crowd. Being the mascot was on her bucket list of things to do before she retires at the end of the school year.

Art in Penns Valley

Karl Leitzel, owner of the Green Drake Gallery in Milheim, was asked to visit an art class this week at Penns Valley Area High School. He helped show students how to draw using acrylic paint. Art teacher Kim Corl said introducing students to artists in the community helps show them they don't have to go to a big city like New York to find talent.

Penn State Homecoming Tailgate Competition

The Penn State Homecoming committee hosted its annual tailgate competition Saturday during the Penn State football game against Maryland. This year, 12 tailgates were registered, but due to rainy weather, some dropped out, public relations manager Ashley Kohley said. Mat Stoudnour took time with the CDT to describe what his tailgate is all about, while friend and tailgate chef Gus San Roman describes all the fixings included. Stoudnour's tailgate was in the running for its fifth "best overall" tailgate title.

