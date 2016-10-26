Linebackers Cabinda and Bell talk about their return

The Penn State Homecoming committee hosted its annual tailgate competition Saturday during the Penn State football game against Maryland. This year, 12 tailgates were registered, but due to rainy weather, some dropped out, public relations manager Ashley Kohley said. Mat Stoudnour took time with the CDT to describe what his tailgate is all about, while friend and tailgate chef Gus San Roman describes all the fixings included. Stoudnour's tailgate was in the running for its fifth "best overall" tailgate title.