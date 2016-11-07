Trump jokes about dad's female supporters

Fans gather in downtown State College after Penn State upsets No. 2 Ohio State. Fans take the time to chat with the CDT about what the wins means to them. Police were also on scene early Sunday morning to control the rallies that included thousands of people. Some rioted and destroyed public and private property.
As fans rally in the streets of downtown State College early Sunday morning, a group of fans take the time to chat with the CDT about what the win means for them. Penn State beat No. 2 Ohio State after a dramatic fourth quarter.
Bald Eagle Area High School was the location for emergency shelter for those who were evacuated from their residences early Friday morning, due to flooding. The workers and volunteers from the American Red Cross of Central Pennsylvania, including Chriss Schultz, and the Salvation Army were on hand to assist those in need. The high school could be open as a shelter through the weekend. School was canceled at the Bald Eagle Area School District.