Franklin talks senior day and emotions

Penn State football coach James Franklin speaks to the media about the upcoming senior day and his emotions about the event.

Veteran can't believe show of generosity

Vietnam veteran Tom Harris was shocked and grateful for volunteers from Home Depot who came to upgrade his home on Veteran's Day. The volunteers put in a walk in tub, better kitchen cabinets, a hand railing outside and other small improvements.

Summer concert at Beaver Stadium

Penn State Deputy Director of Athletics and COO Phil Esten talks about the summer concert coming to Beaver Stadium that includes Blake Shelton. He takes questions from the media during halftime of the Iowa-Penn State football game Saturday night.

