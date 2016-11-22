Franklin talks senior day and emotions

Retired Army Sgt. Jeff Shoemaker was invited to interact with students in Kelly Mark's third-grade class at Radio Park Elementary School. He participated in a question and answer session with the students, and let them try on his Army uniforms.
Vietnam veteran Tom Harris was shocked and grateful for volunteers from Home Depot who came to upgrade his home on Veteran's Day. The volunteers put in a walk in tub, better kitchen cabinets, a hand railing outside and other small improvements.
Some State College Area High School students took the time last week to talk with the CDT. They discussed which presidential candidates they support and why. They also discussed why voting is important.
Penn State Deputy Director of Athletics and COO Phil Esten talks about the summer concert coming to Beaver Stadium that includes Blake Shelton. He takes questions from the media during halftime of the Iowa-Penn State football game Saturday night.