Penn State celebrates winning the Big Ten East

Michelle Rodino-Colocino is an associate professor of media studies at Penn State. Her message to people participating in an anti-Trump rally Tuesday was to find peace among each other. She used discussion she had in class as inspiration to advocate for unity.
An anti-Trump rally was held at Penn State on Tuesday afternoon. Participant and Penn State grad student Denzel Fields sang at the demonstration, and said he aims to use expression of the arts as a way of helping advocate for those who feel like they don't belong.
Retired Army Sgt. Jeff Shoemaker was invited to interact with students in Kelly Mark's third-grade class at Radio Park Elementary School. He participated in a question and answer session with the students, and let them try on his Army uniforms.
Some State College Area High School students took the time last week to talk with the CDT. They discussed which presidential candidates they support and why. They also discussed why voting is important.
Penn State Deputy Director of Athletics and COO Phil Esten talks about the summer concert coming to Beaver Stadium that includes Blake Shelton. He takes questions from the media during halftime of the Iowa-Penn State football game Saturday night.