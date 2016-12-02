How cool is this house?

Eric Stoner's Penn State holiday light show in State College. If you drive on Harvest Run Road, you can get a closer look.
Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

Pedro Rivera speaks at STEM meeting

Pennsylvania Department of Education Secretary Pedro Rivera spoke Tuesday morning at the state STEM advisory committee meeting. It was held at the Penn Stater Hotel and Conference Center, and gave investors that chance to network with each other and brainstorm ways to improve science, technology, engineering and math-related fields.

