How cool is this house?

Pennsylvania Department of Education Secretary Pedro Rivera spoke Tuesday morning at the state STEM advisory committee meeting. It was held at the Penn Stater Hotel and Conference Center, and gave investors that chance to network with each other and brainstorm ways to improve science, technology, engineering and math-related fields.
Michelle Rodino-Colocino is an associate professor of media studies at Penn State. Her message to people participating in an anti-Trump rally Tuesday was to find peace among each other. She used discussion she had in class as inspiration to advocate for unity.
An anti-Trump rally was held at Penn State on Tuesday afternoon. Participant and Penn State grad student Denzel Fields sang at the demonstration, and said he aims to use expression of the arts as a way of helping advocate for those who feel like they don't belong.
Retired Army Sgt. Jeff Shoemaker was invited to interact with students in Kelly Mark's third-grade class at Radio Park Elementary School. He participated in a question and answer session with the students, and let them try on his Army uniforms.