Malcolm Morrison gives a tour of his Aero Commander U9

Penn State fans and graduates Craig Howe and Jason Fedon own a Penn State-wrapped RV. It was unveiled for the first time before Penn State took on Michigan State in the last home football game of the season.
Michelle Rodino-Colocino is an associate professor of media studies at Penn State. Her message to people participating in an anti-Trump rally Tuesday was to find peace among each other. She used discussion she had in class as inspiration to advocate for unity.
An anti-Trump rally was held at Penn State on Tuesday afternoon. Participant and Penn State grad student Denzel Fields sang at the demonstration, and said he aims to use expression of the arts as a way of helping advocate for those who feel like they don't belong.
Retired Army Sgt. Jeff Shoemaker was invited to interact with students in Kelly Mark's third-grade class at Radio Park Elementary School. He participated in a question and answer session with the students, and let them try on his Army uniforms.
Vietnam veteran Tom Harris was shocked and grateful for volunteers from Home Depot who came to upgrade his home on Veteran's Day. The volunteers put in a walk in tub, better kitchen cabinets, a hand railing outside and other small improvements.