Church holds live nativity

Penn State nutrition students helped organize a nutrition fair for children of the CEEL program at Ferguson Township Elementary School. Youth students were able to participate at booths manned by Penn State student to learn about health and nutrition.
Pennsylvania Department of Education Secretary Pedro Rivera spoke Tuesday morning at the state STEM advisory committee meeting. It was held at the Penn Stater Hotel and Conference Center, and gave investors that chance to network with each other and brainstorm ways to improve science, technology, engineering and math-related fields.
Penn State fans and graduates Craig Howe and Jason Fedon own a Penn State-wrapped RV. It was unveiled for the first time before Penn State took on Michigan State in the last home football game of the season.
Michelle Rodino-Colocino is an associate professor of media studies at Penn State. Her message to people participating in an anti-Trump rally Tuesday was to find peace among each other. She used discussion she had in class as inspiration to advocate for unity.
An anti-Trump rally was held at Penn State on Tuesday afternoon. Participant and Penn State grad student Denzel Fields sang at the demonstration, and said he aims to use expression of the arts as a way of helping advocate for those who feel like they don't belong.