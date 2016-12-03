Church holds live nativity

Church members from St. John's United Church of Christ in Boalsburg held a live nativity at the entrance of the church.
Nutrition and Health Fair

Penn State nutrition students helped organize a nutrition fair for children of the CEEL program at Ferguson Township Elementary School. Youth students were able to participate at booths manned by Penn State student to learn about health and nutrition.

Pedro Rivera speaks at STEM meeting

Pennsylvania Department of Education Secretary Pedro Rivera spoke Tuesday morning at the state STEM advisory committee meeting. It was held at the Penn Stater Hotel and Conference Center, and gave investors that chance to network with each other and brainstorm ways to improve science, technology, engineering and math-related fields.

