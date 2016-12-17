State College holiday display

State College resident Gary Masters talks about his his Christmas light display Tuesday, Dec 13, at James Avenue in State College.

Latest News

Penn State players relished the big game pressure

Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley, wide receivers Saeed Blacknall and DaeSean Hamilton, running back Saquon Barkley and linebacker Jason Cabinda talked about playing under pressure and fan support. The Nittany Lions won the Big Ten Championship against Wisconsin.

Latest News

Fans riot in downtown State College

Penn State claimed the Big Ten title, and fans took to the streets for the second time this season. Some fans and students described why they're participating in the rallies in downtown State College and expressed their enthusiasm for Penn State football.

Latest News

Nutrition and Health Fair

Penn State nutrition students helped organize a nutrition fair for children of the CEEL program at Ferguson Township Elementary School. Youth students were able to participate at booths manned by Penn State student to learn about health and nutrition.

Editor's Choice Videos