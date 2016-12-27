PSU welcomed at Disneyland for Rose Bowl

Penn State and USC football teams were welcomed to Disneyland California Adventure for the start of Rose Bowl week.
Penn State players relished the big game pressure

Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley, wide receivers Saeed Blacknall and DaeSean Hamilton, running back Saquon Barkley and linebacker Jason Cabinda talked about playing under pressure and fan support. The Nittany Lions won the Big Ten Championship against Wisconsin.

Fans riot in downtown State College

Penn State claimed the Big Ten title, and fans took to the streets for the second time this season. Some fans and students described why they're participating in the rallies in downtown State College and expressed their enthusiasm for Penn State football.

