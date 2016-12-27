PSU welcomed at Disneyland for Rose Bowl

Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley, wide receivers Saeed Blacknall and DaeSean Hamilton, running back Saquon Barkley and linebacker Jason Cabinda talked about playing under pressure and fan support. The Nittany Lions won the Big Ten Championship against Wisconsin.
Penn State claimed the Big Ten title, and fans took to the streets for the second time this season. Some fans and students described why they're participating in the rallies in downtown State College and expressed their enthusiasm for Penn State football.
Penn State football coach James Franklin celebrated the Big Ten Championship with his family while teammates celebrated with each other. The win gives the Nittany Lions a shot at making the College Football Playoffs.
Some Penn State fans headed to Lettermans Sports Grill on Saturday night for the Wisconsin-Penn State Big Ten Championship football game. One fan, senior Mack Davis, said this season especially makes him proud to be a PSU student.
The Penn State Alumni Association held a mixer at Buffalo Wild Wings in Indianapolis Friday night, one day before the Big Ten Championship game against Wisconsin. Penn State cheerleaders, the Nittany Lion and the Lionettes dance team made appearances and led chants.