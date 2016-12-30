Freshman PSU punter Gillikin reflect OSU play

Penn State punter Blake Gillikin talks about diving on the ball after the snap went over his head at the Ohio State game.
Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

Latest News

Children get in holiday spirit with light reading

The spotlight was on “The Polar Express,” writer and illustrator Chris Van Allsburg’s Caldecott Medal-winning children’s book about a boy who rides a magical train all the way to Santa’s hometown. Schlow Library and the Downtown State College Improvement District teamed up Sunday to make sure that local children heard the story from Doyle Wilkerson.

Latest News

Penn State players relished the big game pressure

Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley, wide receivers Saeed Blacknall and DaeSean Hamilton, running back Saquon Barkley and linebacker Jason Cabinda talked about playing under pressure and fan support. The Nittany Lions won the Big Ten Championship against Wisconsin.

Latest News

Fans riot in downtown State College

Penn State claimed the Big Ten title, and fans took to the streets for the second time this season. Some fans and students described why they're participating in the rallies in downtown State College and expressed their enthusiasm for Penn State football.

Editor's Choice Videos